Kosovo vs. Slovenia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Kosovo and Slovenia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Kosovo vs Slovenia and odds.

How to watch Kosovo vs. Slovenia

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Kosovo vs. Slovenia Odds

As of October 10, Kosovo is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Kosovo

9/8: vs Sweden (Win, 2–0)

9/5: at Switzerland (Loss, 4–0)

6/9: vs Comoros (Win, 4–2)

6/6: vs Armenia (Win, 5–2)

3/23: at Iceland (Win, 3–1)

Slovenia