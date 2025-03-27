United States Kellyn Acosta on Gregg Berhalter, MLS vs. Europe and the 2026 World Cup Updated Mar. 27, 2025 4:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the United States men's national team is coming off of a pair of disappointing performances in the Concacaf Nations League, Gregg Berhalter and the Chicago Fire are off to an undefeated start to the MLS season.

One of the stars of the Fire is Kellyn Acosta, who represented the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar under Berhalter. Now reunited with Berhalter, Kellyn is looking to lead the Fire to the playoffs for the first time in eight years and, eventually, an MLS Cup.

I recently sat down with Kellyn to discuss the Berhalter era of the Fire, his experience at the 2022 World Cup and how his partnership with Lotto fits into his reputation for being one of the most stylish players in the league.

Stu: Let's start with Gregg Berhalter. You were coached by him at the national team level. He's now with you in Chicago, and in a really short time, has turned Chicago into a team that looks like they can make some real noise in MLS. How have you seen him, even just in a short period, come back as a coach in MLS now? How's he either different or continued to evolve as a coach?

Kellyn: Yeah, I think he's definitely made some enormous strides just to our whole environment and organization. I think we made some positive changes in the offseason. He's a testament to that; a lot of credit goes to him from getting the right personnel around him. Then, on field, getting the right players that fit his system and creating an environment for all of us to really thrive, and it's shown in the past three games. Three positive results. It's a great feeling within the group. I think guys are really buying in. They like Gregg a lot, and it's been positive all around.

Stu: How different is the style of play you're playing with Chicago now versus what it was with the national team under Gregg. How has he evolved and maybe changed some of his principles as a coach?

Kellyn: It's difficult to say, but I think that they're two different beasts, right? Yeah, the national team, which is, you have a short period of time to really fine tune things. You have players with different characteristics at the club level. You can fine-tune things every, every single day, and also hand pick the players you want to fit said system. So, I think they're very different. But like I said, Gregg has found a way to find success within the national team, and then also success within Chicago, so hopefully we can continue on that foot.

Stu: I'm sure your goal is to win MLS Cup. I would expect nothing less. But what would you say is a realistic benchmark for the Chicago Fire this season to consider it a successful season? And I'm saying that through the lens in the context of where this team has been for the past couple of years.

Kellyn: I think, for ourselves, making the playoffs, first and foremost, I mean, that's something that we've haven't had in, you know, X amount of years. I know the fans are definitely eager, as well as players. You don't want to have this long offseason, you would rather be playing. So, we have our eyes set on that. We know that takes game-by-game. And then also, for a group, you know, we compete to win, and I think we're selling ourselves short if we think playoffs is it. We have ambitions to win the league. Obviously, there's a lot of hurdles that we got to jump over, but we take it game-by-game but, ultimately, playoffs, and then we want some silverware.

Stu: The World Cup's, fast-approaching, a year and a half away. You were part of the team in 2022 — can you talk through that experience of making that roster and the process ahead of that and how you feel personally about 2026?

Kellyn: Yeah, I mean 2022 was ... it was difficult. From all the tournaments to the qualifying cycle, all of it was just hard. As a group, we had to come together in some difficult moments, but we were able to prevail.

For me, with my time under Gregg, he was coach for six years and two, three years out of that, I'm out of the national team. It was difficult time for me, but I was able to find my way back, got another opportunity, and I was able to make the most of it in that span. I'm super grateful for the opportunity to be in the World Cup. It was a dream come true. I think it's like the pinnacle for any athlete to play at the highest level, to represent your country. During that time, it was crazy for me, man. I went from MLS Cup, winning that, then jumping on a plane to Qatar. It was a crazy week for me, I was just so, just joyous and ecstatic. Just reflecting on it. I put a lot of hours into it to get to that point. So I was super, super happy to be able to acheieve that.

Stu: What about 2026 for you, personally?

Kellyn: It's still a long road ahead for me. I've got to get back into the team, and I know the only way to do that is to provide good performances within club.

Stu: Is it something you've spoken to Gregg specifically about? As far as your goals and aspirations, or have you just said, like, right now, I'm focusing on making sure I can be the best player in the Fire and then those things will take care of themselves?

Kellyn: Correct. I think what's understood doesn't need to be said. Gregg knows I'm a guy with high ambitions and I think, for any athlete, you can't just be content with where you're at. You've always got to strive and yearn for more, and I know the only way for me to be within the national team is to play well for the Fire.

If I'm being honest with myself, in the last year — and even this year — hasn't been great enough or good enough to even be in contention for the national team. So, I've got a lot of work to do in a short span, but as an athlete, it's a beautiful challenge ahead, and I'm excited to move forward, and hopefully, you know, get the eyes of coach Poch and Co.

Stu: Speaking of challenges, the last two games for the U.S. men's national team. You've experienced challenging moments, great moments with this team, and you know these guys inside and out. There are conversations about where they're good enough and if they care. Knowing what you know, and from your position as a player as well, what do you what are your takeaways of where this team and this group are right now?

Kellyn: Everyone knows those were two difficult games. We can't shy away from that. We played against two difficult teams in Panama and Canada, two teams that we know very, very well. Panama has done a tremendous job over the years, and they played a good game against us and was able to score late. Canada is a team that we're super familiar with, especially in MLS, knowing all the players and they've got some guys in Europe. It's always a tough game.

For us, we kind of needed to be knocked down and have a real punch in the teeth, a real reality check, and an opportunity to really reset and reflect. I don't think it's the end of the world. I think it's a bit harsh to say guys don't care and guys shouldn't be there. It was just a tough, tough time, but I know that we're gonna bounce back and I'm looking forward to the future games. Right now is not a time to panic — I know everyone's in panic mode. It was a tough stretch, but guys will look to bounce back.

Photo via Lotto

Stu: Mauricio Pochettino came out and said that it doesn't matter if you're playing in Europe or playing in MLS, and that he's going to give opportunities to who he feels are the best American players right now.

A recent example of that would be a guy like Diego Luna, who had a great year in MLS last year, got the start against Canada, and had a really positive performance and impact, and I think he resonates with a lot of fans because of the way that he is as a player: his style, he runs around and plays with an intensity. When you consider this MLS versus dynamic, what challenges or abilities do you feel MLS players and guys playing in MLS can really provide to the national team?

Kellyn: That's the problem that we have within the national team. I don't think it's a competition between Europe and MLS; it's about selecting the right group of players and the right team and players in form to showcase the national team at that level. You think about Diego Luna: he had an exceptional year, did well as January camp, and was able to have an opportunity. Patrick Agyemang, Brian Gutiérrez, Zack Steffen and a number of other guys as well. So, it shows that, as long as you're playing well and at a high level, you can provide a duty for the team. I'm happy that Pochettino was able to realize that and call in those guys and give them the opportunity to showcase that. We've got to stop looking at as two entities rather than one group dynamic, right? Whoever can be on the field to help the group, I think that's the most important part.

Stu: What about for Pochettino? I know you haven't been in camp with him, but as far as what you've seen early impressions as a coach who's coached some of the biggest names and clubs in the world, now coaching the U.S. men's national team, and even for him, his first time as an international coach. You saw that with Gregg Berhalter and how he had how he adapted and changed. What have been your takeaways from the first couple of windows?

Kellyn: He's a high-profile coach. He's a guy that has coached at the highest level and coached some big-name stars at Tottenham and PSG, so he knows. Obviously, at the international level, it's a bit different, but I think he's going to be able to adapt to that. We're reflecting on the last two games, which are, I mean, emotionally, everyone is high alert and in emergency mode and posing a bunch of different questions. But like I said, I think it was a learning curve for all. I think it was a big reality check, not just for Pochettino, but for the players as a whole. And, you know, for us as a national team, we got to learn and grow from this and know that every game is going to be difficult.

There's going to be different challenges, and sometimes, we want to play high-quality football and beautiful football, but we need to be intense, aggressive, got to have that grittiness, and I think sometimes we lack that, in a sense, and in those moments, and you see that teams can capitalize and bounce on that. So I think that's the aspect that we need to further grow. But like I said, we can take it game by game. I think the next window is going to be very telling, but I know guys are going to really be keen to make a lasting impression and better impression of what we did this past winter.

Stu: I think one of the hardest things to do sometimes is have perspective in the moment, and you and I have experienced these generations of American soccer fans and how much this game has grown. And we all know ‘26 is coming next year, and we've been talking for the lasy eight years that this is going to be this seminal moment, and a light switch is going to come on and soccer is going to change. If if I gave you a crystal ball, where do you think American soccer will be in five or 10 years?

Kellyn: Even since when I first started, it's made an enormous stride just within the league — the exposure the eyes. Walking down the street, you see all the soccer jerseys. It's a beautiful sight to see. Think of 5-10 years, especially with all these major tournaments coming, I think the sport is going to grow tremendously, and I think it's going to make some strong leaps, and maybe hopefully surpass some other sports. Obviously, American football is a bit difficult — it's kind of ingrained in people's blood, if you will.

Stu: Where do you think that impact will be felt the most: grassroots, youth soccer, professional level?

Kellyn: All the above. I think grassroots, it's gonna feel more real. Soccer is gonna be in your face, right? You can't get away from it on the TV, at the stadiums, driving around, seeing flags of national teams, and fashion-wise through people — it's going to be everywhere. Every different aspect that is going to be in your face is going to be hard to get away from. The misconception about soccer is people find it boring until they go to a game. Once they get a taste of that, it's good.

Stu: What about you? What drew you to Lotto? I mean, we all know you're a stylish guy on and off. Try to be. Why did you feel that lotto was the right fit for you, your style and your brand, and where you are in your career?

Kellyn: For me, it was a full circle moment. I grew up wearing Lotto, so to have the opportunity to partner with a great brand — an Italian brand with heritage, and the craftsmanship and the overall design — for me, it was kind of a no-brainer. I'm looking to further grow that within the U.S. It's an exciting opportunity, especially with World Cup coming, Club World Cup, and all the other tournaments. I think it's a it's a huge opportunity for a lot of step into the U.S. market and really expand.

Stu: How would you describe your off-field style and how has it evolved? How would you describe your style?

Kellyn: Yeah, I mean, I always use "dad cool." Just finding something that works for you. I think fashion is a way to express yourself without having to say anything, and for me, I like to pride myself on being versatile, right? I'm into it, from tailored wear, to men's wear, to suiting, to streetwear and high fashion, to casual and sweats. I mean, I feel like I pride myself on just being presentable. Every moment, you never know who you're gonna meet and who's gonna see you, so I try to be as clean as possible. But it's something I just thoroughly enjoy. It went from being this shoe addict to really trying to get into clothes. I kind of just love it all.

Stu: I guess I'm curious to that point, how would you say your style has evolved over the past 10 years? I have this with broadcasting or even outfits myself where sometimes I look at my work from 10 years ago and I cringe. Do you have those moments where you're like — ?

Kellyn: Yes, but was in-style at the time! Like, man … that was bold, that was ugly, but at the time everyone thought it was fresh. It's just how style evolves over time. I'm trying to transition to more of a timeless look, if you will so that 10 years down the road, looking back, I'm not like "Damn, I wish I didn't wear that." So I'm more cognizant of what I'm putting on nowadays.

Stu: What about fashionable teammates? You know, I feel like it's kind of been a fun trend recently to have that, like, "tunnel shot." I'm actually glad it wasn't as big a thing when I was a player, because I would have felt pressure to pull out of a fit!

Kellyn: I mean, it is!

Stu: I used to pull up in some awful stuff. For you, how much of that is part of the gameday process? Because I used to prescribe to the like, look good, feel good, play good mentality. And then, who are your teammates that kind of pop when you're like, "I like that guy's outfit!"

Kellyn: There's a number of guys — it's harder to single out a few. Tim Weah is an obvious one. DeAndre Yedlin is a guy who's got this whole family affair going on, from his wife to his little ones.

Stu: That's a job in itself!

Kelly: But they work it well! My guy, my team, from Zerg and Nago. Jonathan Bamba has that kind of European kind of look. Chris Richards has the baggy jeans. Everyone has their own style, but it's cool to see different cultures be brought up and how they can incorporate that into their everyday look. It's cool to see that out in the open.

Stu: Last question here is, when I think about Lotto, the thing that I love is that it bridges the old school soccer element like you and I have — the memories and experiences with Lotto when we were kids — to now, where the brand has evolved and meshes both the lifestyle and the soccer element. How much of a draw for you was that, when the idea came to partner with Lotto, and what are the things you're excited about?

Kellyn: What I'm trying to transition to is timeless, and lotto has that timeless feel, right? The the Brazil select feels like a soccer shoe, which I'm comfortable with, and then making it more of like a streetwear, trendy, cool shoe. They're combining being innovative, modern and traditional all in one. It fits the bill for me and what I like to wear.

Stu Holden, a former midfielder for the United States men's national team, is FOX Sports’ lead match analyst for its marquee soccer coverage.

