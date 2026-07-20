Jürgen Klopp On Verge Of Accepting Germany Coaching Job After Red Bull Exit

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed he is closing in on becoming Germany's next head coach after agreeing a 'generous' exit arrangement with Red Bull group.

The former Liverpool manager says only formal discussions remain before an official announcement, with the DFB edging closer to appointing its preferred candidate.

Klopp Says Move Is Nearing Completion

Klopp has confirmed he is on the verge of taking charge of Germany after reaching an agreement with Red Bull that clears the biggest obstacle to his appointment. The 59-year-old, who became Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer in early 2025, said negotiations are progressing well.

Klopp explained that while his departure from Red Bull has been agreed, the formal process with the German Football Association (DFB) is still ongoing. According to Sky Sports Germany, Klopp could be officially unveiled as Germany's new head coach on Friday if the remaining formalities are completed. The appointment would mark his return to management after leaving Liverpool in 2024.

Klopp Outlines Progress Towards Germany Job

Speaking to MagentaTV, Klopp admitted that the process is not yet complete but believes an announcement is close. "Nothing is final yet, but talks have been ongoing and everything is moving in the right direction," Klopp said. "I've reached an agreement with Red Bull, a very generous one, so there's really nothing standing in the way."

He added that discussions within the DFB still need to be completed before anything is made official, stating: "However, many more discussions need to take place because we're talking to a governing body and a lot of people need to be informed. Nothing has been decided, but we're not far from being able to make an announcement. Ideally, it should happen in the next few days; the decision will be made."

Götze Backs His former Mentor

The news has been met with widespread approval from within the German football community, including former stars who flourished under Klopp's guidance. Mario Götze, the hero of Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph, believes his former Dortmund boss is the perfect man to revive the national side's fortunes.

"What he understands, and what most coaches may not, is how to manage people," Gotze said in an interview with The Athletic. "Managing players, managing expectations, putting people together as a whole, he understood that in the perfect way.

"He can be very sharp about what he wants and demands. That’s why he was so successful. I read an interview when he was at Liverpool: He said he has to put people who like each other together so they can perform at 120 per cent instead of 100 percent. That is what he did."

Germany Hope Klopp Can Lead A Revival

Germany are looking to turn the page after a difficult period marked by three disappointing World Cup campaigns. The DFB views Klopp as the ideal figure to oversee the team's rebuild, with his previous success at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool making him one of football's most respected coaches.

Klopp is also expected to reshape the national team's coaching structure, with plans to build a backroom staff capable of implementing the high-intensity style that defined his club career. Sporting director Rudi Völler is set to remain in his current role, providing continuity within the DFB.

The remaining discussions between Klopp and the DFB are expected to conclude in the coming days.

If everything proceeds as planned, Germany will formally appoint their new head coach before attention turns to assembling his coaching staff and beginning preparations for the next phase of the national team's rebuild.