John Stones injured early in England's match with Belgium

Published Mar. 26, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET

John Stones was substituted early after sustaining an injury in England's friendly match with Belgium on Tuesday.

The Manchester City defender was replaced by Joe Gomez after 10 minutes at Wembley Stadium.

Stones signaled that he was in discomfort after kicking the ball in the opening minutes, which prompted England to quickly prepare Gomez to come on.

He is the latest injury concern for England manager Gareth Southgate and City boss Pep Guardiola after Kyle Walker hurt his hamstring in Saturday's game against Brazil.

Stones and Walker are both key players for club and country and are expected to be part of Southgate's squad for the European Championship at the end of the season.

City, meanwhile, is defending its Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies in the final month of the campaign.

City plays Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals on April 9 and 17.

It also faces Premier League leader Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

