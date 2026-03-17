Joan Laporta Says 'Doors Always Open' For Lionel Messi At Barcelona

Joan Laporta has secured a landslide victory to remain Barcelona president until 2031.

Following his re-election, he immediately sent a message to club legend Lionel Messi, insisting that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will always have a place at the Spotify Camp Nou.

A landslide victory for Laporta

Laporta has been re-elected as Barcelona president until 2031, securing a landslide victory that sets the stage for a second consecutive term. Laporta defeated rival candidate Víctor Font by claiming 68.18% of the 48,480 votes cast by club members, a result that provides him with a powerful mandate to lead the Blaugrana through their stadium transition and ongoing financial recovery.

The door remains open for a legend

In the direct aftermath of his win, Laporta addressed the elephant in the room: the potential return of Messi. "Leo will be linked to Barcelona in whatever way he wants to be," Laporta told TV3 via ESPN.

"He deserves a tribute [match] and also a statue. That would be hugely significant. Only Ladislao Kubala and Johan Cruyff have statues at the stadium. The doors at Barca are always open to him, whenever he wishes, so that he can continue to strengthen and bring greatness to this institution."

Hitting back at Xavi's sabotage claims

The presidential race was far from a quiet affair, largely due to explosive comments from former Barca manager Xavi. During the campaign, Xavi labeled Laporta a "liar" and alleged that the president had actively blocked Messi’s potential return to Catalonia in 2023. Laporta, however, used a fiery debate to dismantle these claims, suggesting that the legendary former midfielder had relaxed and couldn't balance his family and professional life as manager.

Laporta maintained that Messi's decision to join Inter Miami was entirely down to the player, rather than any boardroom interference. He stated: "He [Xavi] said our team wouldn't be competitive in Europe. He was constantly dissatisfied with the squad he had. And regarding Messi, in 2023 I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who was very polite. And in May he told me it couldn't happen because he would be under too much pressure here and that he preferred to go to Miami. And I told him I respected that."

'The best years of our lives'

The president concluded his post-election address with a grand promise to the Barcelona faithful, insisting that the hardships of the past few years are coming to an end. With the Spotify Camp Nou set to return to full capacity during his mandate and the team leading the way in La Liga, Laporta believes the club is entering a golden age that can rival his first successful stint in the mid-2000s.

"To win titles, which is what the fans love, but also to play well. And to finish the stadium halfway through the mandate, because that guarantees the club's future on a financial level but also a venue fitting for putting on a show on the pitch. The best years of our lives lie in wait," Laporta told Mundo Deportivo.