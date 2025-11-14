Jamaica vs Curaçao: How to Watch, World Cup Qualifying Preview

Jamaica and Curacao face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Jamaica vs Curacao and odds.

How to Watch Jamaica vs Curaçao

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Jamaica vs Curaçao Odds

Jamaica is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Jamaica

11/13: at Trinidad and Tobago (Draw, 1–1)

10/14: vs Bermuda (Win, 4–0)

10/10: at Curaçao (Loss, 2–0)

9/9: vs Trinidad and Tobago (Win, 2–0)

9/5: at Bermuda (Win, 4–0)

Curaçao

11/13: at Bermuda (Win, 7–0)

10/14: vs Trinidad and Tobago (Draw, 1–1)

10/10: vs Jamaica (Win, 2–0)

9/9: vs Bermuda (Win, 3–2)

9/5: at Trinidad and Tobago (Draw, 0–0)

World Cup 2026

