England Reveals Plan For Quarterfinals Matchup With Norway: Stop Erling Haaland

Everyone knows that England's master plan coming into the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday will revolve around stopping Norway striker Erling Haaland.

As they would say in Norway, "Lykke til." Translated: Good luck.

"Has anyone ever stopped Erling Haaland?" England midfielder Morgan Rogers asked, probably only somewhat rhetorically. "I’m not sure they have, but we’re going to try. You’re going to have to try."

Stopping Haaland — who has seven goals in this year's World Cup, one behind France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina's Lionel Messi for the most at the tournament — will be the primary subplot of the Norway-England match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Among the others: Haaland versus England’s Harry Kane in a striker showdown, a Norway team with no pressure versus an England team with enormous expectations, even British Airways versus Norwegian Air in a social media chirping battle. At stake for the teams is a berth in Wednesday's semifinals, with the winner to face either Argentina or Switzerland.

"I think it's Norway vs. England," Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said Friday, after his team went through its final walk-through before perhaps the biggest match in the nation's soccer history. "But I don't think it's a secret that Kane is match-leader No. 1 for England and Haaland is match-leader No. 1 for us."

When Haaland — who stands nearly 6-foot-5 — gets the ball in his preferred spot, opponents realize that stopping him is almost out of the question. He's too big, too strong, too skilled, and the ball is almost certainly going to find its way into the back of the net.

England's Nico O'Reilly — Haaland's teammate at Manchester City — has seen it happen time and again. And if there is a solution to the Haaland problem, O'Reilly might have the closest possible thing to an answer.

His plan: Don't let the ball get to him.

"We all know what he’s like," O'Reilly said. "He can score goals, he's dangerous in the box, he’s a real threat. They need to get him the ball there first."

Haaland — who didn't play for Norway in its loss to France in the group stage — has gotten his goals in bunches in this tournament. Against Iraq, his two goals came 14 minutes apart. Against Senegal, his two goals were 10 minutes apart. Against Brazil, his two goals were 11 minutes apart.

He was born in England; his father was playing for Leeds at that time. And Haaland certainly sees the significance.

"It’s a special game, definitely," Haaland said. "I think, for me, it’s super special because I play in England and I’m born in England and I'll be playing against (Manchester City) teammates and everything."

It's not just Haaland in that friends-turned-foes spot. There are nine players for Norway who play for clubs in England, so there will obviously be familiarity between the sides on Saturday.

"Everything is on the line," O'Reilly said. "Everything is at stake."

The teams got to Saturday's match in dramatic fashion, with Norway holding off perennial power and five-time World Cup champion Brazil 2-1 and England going into Mexico City and stunning previously unbeaten — and unscored-upon — co-host Mexico 3-2.

Both sides have acknowledged that coming down from the high of such wins took a little extra time.

"We discussed that we need to put the drama and the emotions of the Mexico game behind us," England forward Bukayo Saka said. "Now we need to focus on Norway, which is going to be another tough challenge, a different challenge, and we’re fully focused."

Fully focused, perhaps. Fully loaded, that won't be the case.

There are health concerns surrounding midfielder Declan Rice and defender Marc Guehi, and England will be without defender Jarell Quansah as he begins serving his two-match suspension that was handed down after he got red-carded against Mexico in the round of 16.

"I think there are some clear favorites out there. England’s one of them," Haaland said. "So, I think all of you should put every single (bit of) pressure on the English lads."

Haaland said that with a smile, and that's been the case all tournament long. He's enjoying this, on the field and off.

He's a walking, talking meme, someone who draws tons of attention for everything he does and says. When English great Wayne Rooney said he'd row ( a nod to Norway's rowing tradition ) down the River Mersey if Norway beat Brazil, those words got to Haaland — who, according to reports in British media, has reminded Rooney that he's got some rowing to do.

All eyes will be on Haaland. England will have to figure out a way to solve him, or else its World Cup run will end in Miami.

"I think it’s the biggest challenge," Rogers said, "but it’s a challenge that excites this group."

Reporting by the Associated Press.