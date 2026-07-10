Harry Kane Or Erling Haaland? Javier Hernández, Peter Schmeichel Make Their Picks

Saturday’s quarterfinal match between England and Norway displays the world’s most prolific strikers in Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

So, who's better? FOX Sports’ Javier Hernández and Peter Schmeichel split their votes while acknowledging the quality of both players.

"Harry Kane," Hernández said. "The difference is tiny. They’re both amazing strikers all around, but definitely in my team, I want an all-around player like Harry Kane. We saw that play against my home country. The way that he played, the way that England played, England is getting better each day. What Erling Haaland has done at his age is just unbelievable."

At 25 years old, Haaland has scored 62 goals in 54 career games for Norway. For Manchester City, Haaland recorded 27 goals and eight assists in 35 Premier League matches last season. Schmeichel, while he would like to choose both, his argument swayed towards the young goalscorer for Norway.

"Both," Schmeichel initially said, before admitting, "I’ll take Haaland. The reason for that, he is younger and can play for many, many more years. But I have to say, they are different players, and what they do for the team is so different."

Kane’s six goals and Haaland’s seven in this World Cup both lead their teams at this World Cup, putting them firmly in the race for the Golden Boot. Norway reached their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal game, while Kane claimed the title as England’s all-time World Cup goalscorer against Panama. It has been a historic tournament for both.

Norway’s attack also includes captain Martin Ødegaard and winger Antonio Nusa, who have contributed to their success. Ødegaard has three assists, while Nusa scored one of the best goals of the tournament against the Ivory Coast.

Kane has fellow star Jude Bellingham alongside him, with the Real Madrid man scoring twice against Mexico. Kane is also fighting all over the field, getting a big block late in England's 2-1 win over DR Congo and also putting in a defensive shift against Mexico when the Three Lions were down to 10 men.

"Every time they need them," Schmeichel said, "they are the guys who bring whatever they need to the (field). I think Harry Kane is a more all-around player. Erling Haaland is someone who is just happy to walk around, wait for the ball, and when it comes, he executes.

"Harry goes a little bit deep, takes part in play, assists for other players, and is a much more mature striker in that sense, a very different striker. After that game (against Mexico), I think we all agreed that he is the best striker in the world, Harry Kane."