FIFA Men's World Cup Italy vs. Estonia: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 5, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET

Italy hosts Estonia in a World Cup Qualifier in Noale, Italy. Here’s everything you need to know about Italy vs Estonia.

How to watch Italy vs. Estonia

Date: Friday, September 5th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Comunale Azzurri d'Italia, Noale, ITA

TV/Streaming: Fubo, ViX

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Italy: -1800

Draw: +1300

Estonia: +3000

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Italy

6/9: vs Moldova — W 2–0

6/6: at Norway — L 0–3

3/23: at Germany — D 3–3

3/20: vs Germany — W 2–1

11/17: vs France — L 1–3

Estonia

6/9: vs Norway — L 0–1

6/6: vs Israel — L 1–3

3/25: at Moldova — W 3–2

3/22: at Israel — L 1–2

11/19: at Slovakia — L 0–1

