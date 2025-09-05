FIFA Men's World Cup
Italy vs. Estonia: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 5, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET
Italy hosts Estonia in a World Cup Qualifier in Noale, Italy. Here’s everything you need to know about Italy vs Estonia.
How to watch Italy vs. Estonia
- Date: Friday, September 5th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Comunale Azzurri d'Italia, Noale, ITA
- TV/Streaming: Fubo, ViX
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Italy: -1800
- Draw: +1300
- Estonia: +3000
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Italy
- 6/9: vs Moldova — W 2–0
- 6/6: at Norway — L 0–3
- 3/23: at Germany — D 3–3
- 3/20: vs Germany — W 2–1
- 11/17: vs France — L 1–3
Estonia
- 6/9: vs Norway — L 0–1
- 6/6: vs Israel — L 1–3
- 3/25: at Moldova — W 3–2
- 3/22: at Israel — L 1–2
- 11/19: at Slovakia — L 0–1
