IShowSpeed Predicts Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Will Win The 2026 World Cup

Is 2026 the year Cristiano Ronaldo finally wins the World Cup? That's what YouTube star and content creator IShowSpeed thinks.

"Speed" made an appearance at FOX's one-year out from the 2026 FIFA World Cup event in Miami on Saturday. FOX Sports' Clarissa Thompson interviewed him, asking him questions about his excitement that North America will host the World Cup, which games he plans to attend, and who he thinks will bring home the trophy.

Smiling ear to ear, Speed seemed like he wanted to fast-forward through next year as quickly as possible.

"It's that time," he said. "The World Cup is here. It's that time."

He's already made plans to be at as many games as possible.

"The World Cup is in America, right? So, I can be anywhere," Speed said. "Obviously, I'm pulling up to every game, every Portugal game."

Speed's fandom for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo is public knowledge. He even sported his jersey in the Dick's sporting goods ad he's featured in. Now, he'll be able to watch his idol in person, in his home country.

And, better yet, Speed's confident Ronaldo and Portugal will win the whole thing.

"I truly believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to win the 2026 World Cup," Speed said. "Y'all heard it from me, IShowSpeed. Ronaldo is winning the 2026 World Cup. He just won the Nations League. That's just an appetizer; the World Cup is the real meal, and they've got it. Portugal's squad is looking good."

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

