FIFA Men's World Cup
IShowSpeed Predicts Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Will Win The 2026 World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

IShowSpeed Predicts Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Will Win The 2026 World Cup

Published Jun. 13, 2025 9:53 p.m. ET

Is 2026 the year Cristiano Ronaldo finally wins the World Cup? That's what YouTube star and content creator IShowSpeed thinks.

"Speed" made an appearance at FOX's one-year out from the 2026 FIFA World Cup event in Miami on Saturday. FOX Sports' Clarissa Thompson interviewed him, asking him questions about his excitement that North America will host the World Cup, which games he plans to attend, and who he thinks will bring home the trophy. 

Smiling ear to ear, Speed seemed like he wanted to fast-forward through next year as quickly as possible.

"It's that time," he said. "The World Cup is here. It's that time."

He's already made plans to be at as many games as possible. 

"The World Cup is in America, right? So, I can be anywhere," Speed said. "Obviously, I'm pulling up to every game, every Portugal game."

Speed's fandom for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo is public knowledge. He even sported his jersey in the Dick's sporting goods ad he's featured in. Now, he'll be able to watch his idol in person, in his home country. 

And, better yet, Speed's confident Ronaldo and Portugal will win the whole thing. 

"I truly believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to win the 2026 World Cup," Speed said. "Y'all heard it from me, IShowSpeed. Ronaldo is winning the 2026 World Cup. He just won the Nations League. That's just an appetizer; the World Cup is the real meal, and they've got it. Portugal's squad is looking good."

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The Road to World Cup 2026: What to Expect From the Biggest Teams

The Road to World Cup 2026: What to Expect From the Biggest Teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes