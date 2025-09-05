FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Ireland vs. Hungary: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 6, 2025 6:51 a.m. ET
Ireland hosts Hungary in a World Cup Qualifier in Dublin, Ireland. Here’s everything you need to know about Ireland vs Hungary.
How to watch Ireland vs. Hungary
- Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, IRL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Ireland: +170
- Draw: +210
- Hungary: +185
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Ireland
- 6/10: at Luxembourg — D 0–0
- 6/6: vs Senegal — D 1–1
- 3/23: vs Bulgaria — W 2–1
- 3/20: at Bulgaria — W 2–1
- 11/17: at England — L 0–5
ADVERTISEMENT
Hungary
- 6/10: at Azerbaijan — W 2–1
- 6/6: vs Sweden — L 0–2
- 3/23: vs Turkey — L 0–3
- 3/20: at Turkey — L 1–3
- 11/19: vs Germany — D 1–1
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Italy vs. Estonia: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Lionel Messi Hoping To Defy 'Most Logical Thing' And Play In 2026 World Cup
-
Denmark vs. Scotland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Slovenia vs. Sweden: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
A Tough Test Awaits the U.S. Men's Team. What's the Bar for Success?
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Ukraine vs. France: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
U.S. Men's Team Is Back in Action: Stu Holden's 5 Burning Questions
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Italy vs. Estonia: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Lionel Messi Hoping To Defy 'Most Logical Thing' And Play In 2026 World Cup
-
Denmark vs. Scotland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Slovenia vs. Sweden: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
A Tough Test Awaits the U.S. Men's Team. What's the Bar for Success?
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Ukraine vs. France: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
U.S. Men's Team Is Back in Action: Stu Holden's 5 Burning Questions
Item 1 of 3