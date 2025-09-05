FIFA Men's World Cup Ireland vs. Hungary: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 6, 2025 6:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ireland hosts Hungary in a World Cup Qualifier in Dublin, Ireland. Here’s everything you need to know about Ireland vs Hungary.

How to watch Ireland vs. Hungary

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Ireland: +170

Draw: +210

Hungary: +185

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Ireland

6/10: at Luxembourg — D 0–0

6/6: vs Senegal — D 1–1

3/23: vs Bulgaria — W 2–1

3/20: at Bulgaria — W 2–1

11/17: at England — L 0–5

Hungary

6/10: at Azerbaijan — W 2–1

6/6: vs Sweden — L 0–2

3/23: vs Turkey — L 0–3

3/20: at Turkey — L 1–3

11/19: vs Germany — D 1–1

