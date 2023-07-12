Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi already has his own chicken sandwich
Lionel Messi

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi already has his own chicken sandwich

Updated Jul. 12, 2023 2:06 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi is still several days away from making his MLS debut with Inter Miami, but the man considered by many to be soccer's greatest of all time has already made one big splash in the United States — with his own chicken sandwich.

Messi debuted his signature sandwich in a video with the Miami-based Hard Rock Café on Tuesday starring the global superstar as "The Chef."

According to a press release, the "Milanese" style sandwich is inspired by the Milanese or Milanesa, a popular South American chicken dish that was a favorite of Messi's as a child. 

Messi landed in Miami Tuesday as he prepares to start his MLS career with Inter Miami. The club will reportedly unveil Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets as their newest players in a ceremony Sunday, with Messi expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican club Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match on July 21.

Social media had plenty of reactions to Messi's newest dish, which doubles as his first major endorsement announcement since agreeing to continue his club soccer career in the U.S.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
MLS
Lionel Messi
