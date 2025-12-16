Luis Suarez Is Expected To Sign One-Year Contract Extension With Inter Miami

Luis Suarez is on the verge of signing a new contract to remain at Inter Miami, according to multiple reports. The Uruguayan striker faced an uncertain future after his deal expired at the end of the 2025 season, but a new one-year agreement is now close that would keep him with the club through the 2026 campaign.

One last ride in Miami

According to The Athletic and the Miami Herald, Suarez and the Herons are nearing an agreement on a one-year contract that would keep him at the club through the end of the 2026 campaign. The Uruguayan, who won four La Liga titles with Barcelona and is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation, joined Miami ahead of the 2024 season.

He quickly found form in MLS, and finished his debut campaign with 19 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. Miami exercised his option on a cut-rate deal ahead of the 2025 campaign - amid rumors that he could walk away from the club early.

A reduced role

The decision comes amid an intriguing end to the 2025 season for Suarez. Miami won MLS Cup, but he was removed from the starting XI for the final four games of the postseason. Youngster Mateo Silvetti took his place, and the Herons played without a recognized striker as they rounded off a successful playoff run. Suarez admitted that being benched was a challenge but conceded that he had to 'show the most positive attitude.' Silvetti is under contract through the 2029 season, with a club option for 2030.

The Herons are rebuilding

Suarez's new deal comes during a change in eras for Miami. Although Messi penned a three-year deal to stay in South Florida, others around him have moved on. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba both hung up their boots at the end of the 2025 campaign, while Rodrigo De Paul arrived on a permanent transfer.

Depending on their roster construction, Miami might have the flexibility to bring in a third designated player to flesh out an already star-filled squad.

MLS Cup to defend

Miami's offseason would appear to be a crucial one. They have a number of holes to fill, including both central and left midfield. They are in negotiations with breakout star Tadeo Allende over a new contract, but have yet to announce a deal with the former Celta Vigo man.

No team has repeated as MLS Cup champions since LA Galaxy went back-to-back in 2011 and 2012.