Igor Tudor Sacked By Tottenham After Just 7 Games, 44 Days

Igor Tudor has been sacked by Tottenham after just seven games across 44 days at the helm, with his forgettable spell as interim boss being brought to a close.

The former Juventus and Marseille manager was appointed by Spurs on February 13 as successor to Thomas Frank, but has been moved on with the threat of Premier League relegation continuing to loom over the north London outfit.

Tudor's record as Spurs boss: One Premier League point

Decisive action has been taken at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with seven fixtures in the 2025-26 campaign remaining. Spurs are perched just one place and solitary point above the drop zone following a worrying run of form.

Tudor picked up just one point from his five Premier League matches at the helm - in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool - and also oversaw a last-16 exit from Champions League competition following a 7-5 aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Spurs announce Tudor's departure

Spurs have decided that another change in the dugout is required, as they face tumbling into the Championship, with Tudor’s deal — that was due to run until a permanent appointment was sought in the summer — being brought to a premature conclusion.

A statement on the club’s official website read: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

"We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course."

When will Tottenham appoint a new manager?

According to The Athletic, "Spurs expect to appoint a new coach in the coming days, in time for the majority of the first team squad’s return to the training centre after the international break". They go on to state that "the plan is for Tudor’s successor to have 10 days to prepare for their next fixture, away at Sunderland on April 12".

Before another manager is acquired, Tudor’s former assistant Bruno Saltor "will lead training for the few players who have remained at Hotspur Way during the three-week hiatus between games".

A 3-0 defeat to fellow basement dwellers Nottingham Forest proved to be the final straw for Tudor, with that reversal — which was endured on home soil — seeing Spurs slip to 17th in the Premier League standings.

Who will become Tottenham's third manager of the season?

Tudor’s short reign at Spurs opened with three successive defeats to Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace — making him just the second head coach in Tottenham’s history to open with such a run, following Martin Jol enduring the same fate in November 2004.

A third manager of the season is now being lined up, with 2022-23 the last time that happened — when Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason all passed through the dugout.

The Athletic are among those to have claimed that former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who is out of work after leaving French giants Marseille, has been identified as a top target by Tottenham’s board.

He would, however, prefer to make a return to coaching in the summer — rather than join a late-season rescue mission — and has been the subject of objections from three Tottenham fan groups following his support of ex-Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood during his spell at Marseille.