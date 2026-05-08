Pep Guardiola Provides Update On Contract Extensions For Man City Stars: 'Close But Not Done'

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City are close to agreeing a new deal with Phil Foden while also expressing hope that Josko Gvardiol will extend his stay.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League meeting with Brentford, the Catalan coach confirmed that while agreements are nearing completion, the final paperwork has yet to be signed.

City working to secure futures of key players

City are close to securing Foden’s long-term future, with the England international reportedly agreeing to sign a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030. Manager Guardiola confirmed he has spoken with the club’s sporting director about the negotiations. Talks are progressing positively, although the agreement has not yet been finalised. City are also keen to extend the contract of Gvardiol. The Croatian has recently dealt with injury issues, but the club remain eager to reward him with a long-term deal and improved terms.

Guardiola offers update on negotiations

Guardiola confirmed that there has been progress in discussions regarding Foden's contract extension, and hoping that Gvardiol will extend his contract soon despite only just recovering from injury.

"I asked my sporting director, they [with Foden] are close. Hopefully it is going to happen. But still it is not done," he told reporters.

About Gvardiol's contract, Guardiola added: "I have no info. I would love Gvardiol to stay here. It is not easy to find a player like him so hopefully he can stay."

Gvardiol returns for City

Guardiola also expressed his happiness at seeing Gvardiol return to the squad after recovering from a fractured right leg that sidelined him for approximately four months.

"He is training," the manager added. "It has been many months. Last season, he was an important player for us, played all the games and then your body says enough is enough. Happy he is back."

"Hopefully he can help us in the last part of the season and make a good World Cup with Croatia. Next season we can have him at his best. Central defender, full-back. He can play different roles so fast, so quick, really good to have him back. Like Ruben as well."

Focus on finalising deals before summer window

City are aiming to conclude both negotiations before the summer transfer window opens. Moving early would eliminate potential distractions and prevent interest from rival clubs escalating. The club remains confident that Gvardiol will get playing time before the end of the season and could be included in the Croatian national team squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Meanwhile, City are still chasing the Premier League title. Guardiola's side are second in the table, five points behind leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand. After Brentford, City host Crystal Palace in the league before facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend.