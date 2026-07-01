FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup schedule july 1
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for England, USA, More

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 8:34 a.m. ET

Day 21 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings three Round of 32 matches on Wednesday, July 1, headlined by Christian Pulisic and the United States taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a prime-time 8 p.m. ET showdown at San Francisco Bay Stadium. Harry Kane, England's all-time World Cup scoring leader, kicks off the day at noon ET against an upstart DR Congo side in Atlanta, and Belgium and Senegal meet in Seattle at 4 p.m. All three matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, July 1

England vs. DR Congo

Player To Watch

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

England

Midfielder · England

The Real Madrid playmaker was the Man of the Match in the 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday while playing in a deeper role. With Declan Rice expected to return to the starting XI, Bellingham's role will shift to focus on breaking down DR Congo’s low block. He will be looking to find pockets of space to open the game up for Kane, or the winger on either side. With Kane likely to be heavily guarded, Bellingham will also serve as a secondary scoring threat for England.
 

Belgium vs. Senegal

Player To Watch

Pape Gueye

Pape Gueye

Senegal

Midfielder · Senegal

The Villarreal midfielder was excellent in the 5-0 win over Iraq. After subbing into the game in the 56th minute, Gueye had two goals and an assist to complete the rout, which was needed in the goal differential tiebreaker. That effort off the bench will likely see Gueye return to the team’s starting lineup, but only now should he be extremely confident of his form.

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
Bob Bradley, Mo Edu and Alex Scott breakdown FIFA World Cup Now's Knockout Stage Power Rankings going into the Round of 32. Agree with their rankings?

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Player To Watch

The Juventus midfielder is extremely important to the U.S. team. When he plays well, the team plays well. When he doesn’t, the team struggles. He is a unique and special player when he is in good form. He can play a variety of positions, often shifting during a single game. He can dribble, and can pass, and he can use his size to his advantage. In the early parts of this tournament, McKennie was at his best – and there should be no reason to expect anything else in this game.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

  • England
  • DR Congo
  • Belgium
  • Senegal
  • United States
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

 

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Everything to know about USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in their round of 32 showdown.

 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Paraguay Knocks Germany Out Of 2026 World Cup After Penalty Shootout

Paraguay Knocks Germany Out Of 2026 World Cup After Penalty Shootout

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch England vs. DR Congo Watch England vs. DR CongoWatch Belgium vs. Senegal Watch Belgium vs. SenegalWatch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes