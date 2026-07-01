How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for England, USA, More

Day 21 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings three Round of 32 matches on Wednesday, July 1, headlined by Christian Pulisic and the United States taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a prime-time 8 p.m. ET showdown at San Francisco Bay Stadium. Harry Kane, England's all-time World Cup scoring leader, kicks off the day at noon ET against an upstart DR Congo side in Atlanta, and Belgium and Senegal meet in Seattle at 4 p.m. All three matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, July 1

England vs. DR Congo

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Player To Watch

The Real Madrid playmaker was the Man of the Match in the 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday while playing in a deeper role. With Declan Rice expected to return to the starting XI, Bellingham's role will shift to focus on breaking down DR Congo’s low block. He will be looking to find pockets of space to open the game up for Kane, or the winger on either side. With Kane likely to be heavily guarded, Bellingham will also serve as a secondary scoring threat for England.



Belgium vs. Senegal

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA

Player To Watch

The Villarreal midfielder was excellent in the 5-0 win over Iraq. After subbing into the game in the 56th minute, Gueye had two goals and an assist to complete the rout, which was needed in the goal differential tiebreaker. That effort off the bench will likely see Gueye return to the team’s starting lineup, but only now should he be extremely confident of his form.

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings Bob Bradley, Mo Edu and Alex Scott breakdown FIFA World Cup Now's Knockout Stage Power Rankings going into the Round of 32. Agree with their rankings?

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: San Francisco Bay Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Player To Watch

The Juventus midfielder is extremely important to the U.S. team. When he plays well, the team plays well. When he doesn’t, the team struggles. He is a unique and special player when he is in good form. He can play a variety of positions, often shifting during a single game. He can dribble, and can pass, and he can use his size to his advantage. In the early parts of this tournament, McKennie was at his best – and there should be no reason to expect anything else in this game.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

England

DR Congo

Belgium

Senegal

United States

Bosnia and Herzegovina

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.