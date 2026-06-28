FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch canada vs south africa
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Canada vs South Africa

Updated Jun. 28, 2026 7:52 a.m. ET

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage begins Sunday with a historic Round of 32 opener as South Africa faces Canada at Los Angeles Stadium. It is Match Day 18 of the tournament and the first day of single-elimination play, with the loser going home. Canada's Alphonso Davies and leading scorer Jonathan David headline the Canadian side, while South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena anchor a Bafana Bafana squad making its first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout round. The match airs on FOX and streams on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs. Canada


Players To Watch

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies

Canada

Left Back · Canada

Canada’s superstar has yet to make his debut at this year's World Cup, but that could change in the knockout stage. Alphonso Davies was expected to play and was available on the bench during Canada's 2-1 loss to Switzerland, yet mysteriously didn't. "I think Alphonso Davies will be ready to go next game," Marsch said after the loss to Switzerland. Canada has made it this far without Davies, but with its tournament life on the line, he should get minutes either as a starter or substitute.

Thapelo Maseko was the hero for South Africa, scoring the winning goal against South Korea that sent Bafana Bafana to the knockout stage for the first time. At 22 years old, he became South Africa's youngest goalscorer at the World Cup and despite his young age, South Africa will likely need another big moment in order to advance to the round of 16.

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Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

  • South Africa
  • Canada

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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