FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup schedule june 29
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Brazil, Netherlands, More

Published Jun. 29, 2026 8:15 a.m. ET

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 rolls on Monday with three marquee matchups, headlined by Vinícius Júnior and Brazil taking on a resilient Japan side and Achraf Hakimi's Morocco squaring off with the Netherlands in a evening clash. Germany also enters knockout play against Paraguay in the afternoon. All three matches air on FOX and stream live on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Monday, June 29

Brazil vs. Japan

Player To Watch

The Real Madrid attacker lived up to the lofty expectations placed on him as Brazil’s best offensive player at a World Cup. He is key to Brazil’s hopes of making a deep run and in the group stages, he was electric. When Brazil was trailing Morocco, Vinícius showed up and delivered an equalizer that was one of the best goals in the tournament’s group stage. 

Against Japan, a lot is riding on his shoulders. If Vinícius plays well, Japan will likely have a tough day. If the 25-year-old native of Rio de Janeiro does not, Japan might be able to pull off the upset. 

Germany vs. Paraguay

Player To Watch

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz

Germany

Forward · Germany

Germany’s tall center forward is the key to unlocking Paraguay’s low block, as he can score in the air and in tight spaces. The Arsenal attacker was not particularly effective in the recent games against the Ivory Coast and Ecuador, although he scored two goals against Curaçao, who was also sitting deep. Look for Germany to try to get Havertz involved early and often. If Germany can muster a quick goal, Paraguay will have to come out of its shell — which is not something it wants to do. 

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
Bob Bradley, Mo Edu and Alex Scott breakdown FIFA World Cup Now's Knockout Stage Power Rankings going into the Round of 32. Agree with their rankings?

Netherlands vs. Morocco

Player To Watch

The Sunderland center forward does not boast the resume of a center forward for a World Cup contender. But Brobbey is a great fit for this Netherlands team. He scored three goals in the group stages and has displayed a lot of great chemistry with his team’s wingers and midfielders. If he is on, he is going to have chances against Morocco, and he is one of his team’s big keys to advancing to the round of 16.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

  • Brazil
  • Japan
  • Germany
  • Paraguay
  • Netherlands
  • Morocco

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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