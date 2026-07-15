How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Time, TV, Streaming for Second Semifinal

Day 35 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings the second semifinal, with England and Argentina meeting for a place in Sunday's final. England rides the tournament scoring of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, while Argentina leans on Lionel Messi, whose eight goals are tied for the tournament lead. The winner books a date with Spain in the July 19 final. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta, airing on FOX and streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, July 15

England vs. Argentina

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA

England won Group L unbeaten, then beat DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32, outlasted Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and needed extra time to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Jude Bellingham's brace. Captain Harry Kane and Bellingham each have six goals, among the tournament's best. Argentina swept Group J, survived Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, rallied past Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 and beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals, with Messi setting the World Cup's all-time assists record along the way.

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England

Argentina

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