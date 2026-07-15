How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Time, TV, Streaming for Second Semifinal
Day 35 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings the second semifinal, with England and Argentina meeting for a place in Sunday's final. England rides the tournament scoring of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, while Argentina leans on Lionel Messi, whose eight goals are tied for the tournament lead. The winner books a date with Spain in the July 19 final. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta, airing on FOX and streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, July 15
England vs. Argentina
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
England won Group L unbeaten, then beat DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32, outlasted Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and needed extra time to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Jude Bellingham's brace. Captain Harry Kane and Bellingham each have six goals, among the tournament's best. Argentina swept Group J, survived Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, rallied past Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 and beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals, with Messi setting the World Cup's all-time assists record along the way.
Who Plays Today in the World Cup?
- England
- Argentina
Spain DOMINATES Against Mbappé & France 🇪🇸 Will Spain Win FIFA World Cup™ Final?
World Cup Scores Yesterday
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
-
How Do You Stop Lionel Messi? Switzerland Focused On Simply Containing Argentina’s GOAT
Shohei Ohtani Out Of MLB All-Star Game, Will Also Miss Friday Night's Start
Mikel Merino Rescues La Roja Again: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win Over Belgium
-
The Young Star vs. The Old Guard: What To Know For Spain vs. Belgium
2026 World Cup Bracket: Spain First Team To Clinch Ticket To Final
The Lore Of Lamine Yamal: From The Lionel Messi Baby Picture To The 2026 World Cup
-
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Quarterfinal Two
Could Lamine Yamal Be Benched For Spain vs. France World Cup Semifinal?
The Summer Of Erling Haaland: Norway's Star Striker Enjoying All Of The USA World Cup
-
How Do You Stop Lionel Messi? Switzerland Focused On Simply Containing Argentina’s GOAT
Shohei Ohtani Out Of MLB All-Star Game, Will Also Miss Friday Night's Start
Mikel Merino Rescues La Roja Again: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win Over Belgium
-
The Young Star vs. The Old Guard: What To Know For Spain vs. Belgium
2026 World Cup Bracket: Spain First Team To Clinch Ticket To Final
The Lore Of Lamine Yamal: From The Lionel Messi Baby Picture To The 2026 World Cup
-
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Quarterfinal Two
Could Lamine Yamal Be Benched For Spain vs. France World Cup Semifinal?
The Summer Of Erling Haaland: Norway's Star Striker Enjoying All Of The USA World Cup