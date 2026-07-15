FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup schedule july 15
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Time, TV, Streaming for Second Semifinal

Published Jul. 15, 2026 8:19 a.m. ET

Day 35 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings the second semifinal, with England and Argentina meeting for a place in Sunday's final. England rides the tournament scoring of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, while Argentina leans on Lionel Messi, whose eight goals are tied for the tournament lead. The winner books a date with Spain in the July 19 final. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta, airing on FOX and streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, July 15

England vs. Argentina

England won Group L unbeaten, then beat DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32, outlasted Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and needed extra time to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Jude Bellingham's brace. Captain Harry Kane and Bellingham each have six goals, among the tournament's best. Argentina swept Group J, survived Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, rallied past Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 and beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals, with Messi setting the World Cup's all-time assists record along the way.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

  • England
  • Argentina

Spain DOMINATES Against Mbappé & France 🇪🇸 Will Spain Win FIFA World Cup™ Final?

Spain DOMINATES Against Mbappé & France 🇪🇸 Will Spain Win FIFA World Cup™ Final?
Check out the recap to the semifinal matchup between France and Spain.

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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