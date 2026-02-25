Gianni Infantino Voices 'Full Confidence' In Mexico Amid Security Concerns

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reaffirmed the organization's full support for Mexico as a host nation for the 2026 World Cup, expressing strong confidence in the country's leadership despite ongoing security challenges.

As FIFA continues to monitor the situation, the governing body made clear that no changes are being considered to the tournament schedule.

FIFA expresses confidence in Mexico

Plans for Estadio Azteca's reopening and the upcoming intercontinental playoff matches in Mexico remain in place. Infantino stressed FIFA maintains constant communication with Mexico’s federal government and President Claudia Sheinbaum, underscoring the trust placed in national authorities to ensure a successful tournament.

"We are analyzing and monitoring the situation in Mexico at the moment," Infantino said. "From the outset, I want to express our full confidence in Mexico, in President Claudia Sheinbaum and in the authorities. We are convinced that everything will unfold in the best possible way."

World Cup Playoff matches unchanged

The statement comes at a crucial stage in logistical planning, as coordination between FIFA and Mexican officials continues on both operational and security matters. Infantino also confirmed the matches scheduled in Mexico next month, including World Cup playoff fixtures and the reopening of the iconic stadium, will proceed as planned.

"We have matches in Mexico in a month for the World Cup Playoff, and the stadium will also be reopened," he added. "Mexico is a great country, a football country, and as in every nation in the world, situations arise."

'The World Cup will be an incredible celebration'

FIFA reiterated Mexico plays a central role in the success of the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada. The organization remains confident the World Cup will be staged in a celebratory and secure environment.

"From my side, and on behalf of FIFA, there is absolute confidence in President Sheinbaum," Infantino concluded. "We are in regular contact with the presidency and the authorities, and we continue to follow the situation. The World Cup will be an incredible celebration."

Sheinbaum guarantees fan safety

Sheinbaum said that the country will provide full security guarantees to fans attending the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City.

"All of them. Every single guarantee," she said, when asked about safety measures in place. She also dismissed any concern for visiting supporters, adding, "There is no risk, none at all."