FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Germany vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 29, 2026 6:00 a.m. ET

All 72 group stage matches are complete, and we are officially on to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Germany will face Paraguay in a Round of 32 showdown on June 29, 2026, at Boston Stadium on FOX. 

Germany is in the knockout stage for the first time since winning the 2014 World Cup, having been eliminated in the group stage in both 2018 and 2022.

Before losing 2-1 to Ecuador in the group finale, Germany won its opening two World Cup matches for the first time since 2006, beating Curaçao 7-1 and coming from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1. Germany’s 10 goals are its most in a group stage since 2002, when Germany finished tournament runner-up to Brazil.

Meanwhile, Paraguay has reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2010. La Albirroja has never won a World Cup knockout-stage game outright, having eliminated Japan on penalties in the 2010 round of 16, the only time Paraguay has ever advanced in a World Cup knockout round.

Paraguay advanced as the third-place team in Group D after losing 4-1 to USA, upsetting Türkiye 1-0 and drawing Australia 0-0 in the group finale. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Brazil vs. Japan matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 29.  

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Kai Havertz is +140 to score against Paraguay (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images).

Germany vs. Paraguay Odds

Moneyline

  • Germany: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
  • Paraguay: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
  • Draw: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Spread 

  • Germany -1.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
  • Paraguay +1.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)
  • Under: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)

Germany vs. Paraguay Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • Germany scored seven goals against Curacao, the fourth time they've done that in their World Cup history— more than any team ever. Paraguay allowed four goals against a USA team that hasn't been as consistent as the Germans. Conversely, Julian Nagelsmann's squad has allowed a goal in nine straight World Cup matches, tying a team record set in its first nine World Cup matches from 1934 to 1954. Take the over here, at 2.5 goals (-140). 
 

How to Watch Germany vs. Paraguay

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Germany: -1100 (bet $10 to win $10.91 total)
  • Paraguay: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
  • No: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
 
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