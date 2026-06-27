How to Watch Germany vs. Paraguay: TV Channel, Live Stream, Live

Germany and Paraguay meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Monday, June 29, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.

Germany topped Group E with a 2-1-0 record, beating Curacao 7-1 in their opener and Ivory Coast 2-1 in their second match before falling to Ecuador 1-2 in their final group stage match. Deniz Undav scored three times across the two wins.

Paraguay advanced from Group D as a third-place side on four points, losing to the United States 1-4 in their opener, beating Türkiye 1-0 in their second match, and drawing 0-0 with Australia in their finale, keeping two clean sheets through three matches.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Germany vs. Paraguay

Ecuador ADVANCES With Late Goal 🚨 Germany, Ivory Coast Finish Top-2 & Curaçao’s Journey Ends Check out the recap to the final standings of Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

Germany vs. Paraguay Odds

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