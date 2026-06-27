How to Watch Germany vs. Paraguay: TV Channel, Live Stream, Live
Germany and Paraguay meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Monday, June 29, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.
Germany topped Group E with a 2-1-0 record, beating Curacao 7-1 in their opener and Ivory Coast 2-1 in their second match before falling to Ecuador 1-2 in their final group stage match. Deniz Undav scored three times across the two wins.
Paraguay advanced from Group D as a third-place side on four points, losing to the United States 1-4 in their opener, beating Türkiye 1-0 in their second match, and drawing 0-0 with Australia in their finale, keeping two clean sheets through three matches.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Germany vs. Paraguay
- When: Monday, June 29, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Ecuador ADVANCES With Late Goal 🚨 Germany, Ivory Coast Finish Top-2 & Curaçao’s Journey Ends
Germany vs. Paraguay Odds
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