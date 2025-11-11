Georgia vs Spain: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Georgia and Spain face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Georgia vs Spain and odds.

How to Watch Georgia vs Spain

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Georgia vs Spain Odds

Spain is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Georgia

10/14: at Türkiye (Loss, 4–1)

10/11: at Spain (Loss, 2–0)

9/7: vs Bulgaria (Win, 3–0)

9/4: vs Türkiye (Win, 3–2)

6/8: vs Cape Verde (Draw, 1–1)

Spain

10/14: vs Bulgaria (Win, 4–0)

10/11: vs Georgia (Win, 2–0)

9/7: at Türkiye (Win, 6–0)

9/4: at Bulgaria (Win, 3–0)

6/8: at Portugal (Draw, 2–2)

World Cup 2026

