FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

France vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 30, 2026 11:00 a.m. ET

France will face Sweden in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium on FOX. 

France looked every bit the tournament favorite in the group stage, winning all three games for the second time in its nation's history, with the other being the 1998 title-winning team.

France became the fourth team ever to score three goals in all three World Cup group games, and the first since Spain in 2002. 

Les Bleus beat Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0 and Norway 4-1. However, its win in the group stage finale came in a game in which Norway rested many of its best players. 

Meanwhile, Sweden has now reached the knockout stage in each of its last five World Cup appearances, most recently losing to England in the 2018 quarterfinals after beating Switzerland in the round of 16.

Sweden advanced with four points as the third-place team in Group F, beating Tunisia 5-1 in the opener, losing 5-1 to the Netherlands and drawing Japan 1-1 in the group finale.

Let’s check out the odds for the France vs. Sweden matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 30.  

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Kylian Mbappé is -175 to score against Sweden (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

France vs. Sweden Odds

Moneyline

  • France: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)
  • Sweden: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
  • Draw: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Spread 

  • France -1.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.15 total)
  • Sweden +1.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

  • Over: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
  • Under: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

France vs. Sweden Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Sweden did a much better job defensively against Japan than it did against the Netherlands, but this is a completely different animal we’re talking about here. Outside that first half against Senegal, France has been as advertised. Sure, the defense had some lapses against the Norway B team, but being the knockout rounds are here, expect France to tighten things up on that end and I think it is good for at least three goals and an assist from Michael Olise, who already has three for the tournament. Back France to score over 2.5 goals (-109) and Olise to record an assist (+160).
 

How to Watch France vs. Sweden

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • France: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
  • Sweden: +168 (bet $10 to win $26.80 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
  • No: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
 
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