Who Is The France vs. Morocco Referee? Meet Facundo Tello

How about a 2022 World Cup semifinal rematch in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals? Well, that's what we got in France vs. Morocco!

France and Morocco square off in the first match of the quarterfinal round on Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Following a perfect 3-0 record in Group I, France defeated Sweden in the round of 32 (3-0) and Paraguay in the round of 16 (1-0), thanks to a second-half penalty kick from superstar striker Kylian Mbappé, who has scored seven goals through five games this tournament.

Meanwhile, Morocco advanced out of the group stage through Group C, going 2-1-0. It then defeated the Netherlands in penalty kicks in the round of 32 and took down Canada in the round of 16 (3-0).

As for the two countries' July 9 tilt, who's the referee for the epic showdown?

Who Is The Referee For France vs. Morocco?

FIFA appointed Argentine official Facundo Tello to referee the quarterfinal match between France and Morocco.

Tello, who is part of the Bahiense Association of Referees, has been a FIFA international referee since 2019 and has officiated high-ranking Argentine matches since 2013. He has taken on officiating assignments in the 2022 World Cup, UEFA EURO 2024 and 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

This is the second World Cup that Facundo Tello has taken part in. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The France-Morocco matchup will be the third game the 44-year-old Tello officiates in the 2026 World Cup; he previously officiated a June 12 draw between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina and a June 24 match between South Africa and South Korea.

Moreover, all five officials for the July 9 match (Tello, Juan Pablo Belatti, Gabriel Chade, Dario Herrera and Cristian Navarro) are from Argentina, marking the first time this tournament that every official in a match has a nation of origin from the same country.

How To Watch France-Morocco In the World Cup

Watch the World Cup quarterfinal bout between France and Morocco at 4 p.m. ET on FOX or stream the action on the FOX One app.