FOX Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026 Coverage to Make Network Television History

The biggest sporting event in the world is going to make some serious television history next summer.

FOX Sports announced on Wednesday that its production and broadcast slate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.

The unprecedented 69 live matches on FOX will be the most ever in network television history.

The 69-match presentation on FOX broadcast television more than doubles the tournament matches in 2022 (34) and accounts for approximately two-thirds of the matches on broadcast television (66%), up from 53% in 2022.

As part of the network’s dedicated coverage, FOX Sports will offer over 340 hours of first-run programming around the monumental tournament – a 100-hour increase over the 2022 tournament. The 340 hours include pre- and post-match coverage with more matches airing in primetime on FOX next summer than any previous World Cup in history.

"FOX Sports’ presentation of FIFA World Cup 26™ is going to be the biggest production in our company’s 32-year history, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase this once-in-a-lifetime event with more matches on broadcast television than ever before," said Eric Shanks, FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer. "The largest World Cup ever means this is going to be a television event unlike any other with more teams, superstars, storylines and moments that will captivate audiences everywhere."

The complete broadcast schedule will be announced following the World Cup draw on Friday, Dec. 5, which will air live on FOX and take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Next summer's World Cup will be FOX Sports’ sixth all-time presentation of the celebrated tournament following its award-winning and record-breaking coverage for the Men’s tournaments in 2022 (Qatar) and 2018 (Russia) and the Women’s tournaments in 2023 (Australia & New Zealand), 2019 (France) and its inaugural presentation in 2015 (Canada). The network has won multiple prestigious awards over its 10 years of World Cup coverage, including eight Sports Emmy Award wins and numerous nominations.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, the 2026 Worlld Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Appearing in their 12th World Cup, the U.S. men's national team group stage matches take place Friday, June 12 (Los Angeles), Friday, June 19 (Seattle) and Thursday, June 25 (Los Angeles).

