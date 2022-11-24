FIFA World Cup 2022 FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25K on USA-England playing World Cup Challenge 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The stakes will be high, and the competition will be tough as the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) battles England on FOX in the most anticipated match-up in the group stage of the World Cup.

The USMNT is on a mission to keep its World Cup hopes alive after a draw with Wales. The Three Lions are facing a special challenge, too. They are attempting to defeat the United States for the first time ever in a World Cup game.

And guess what? You can be a part of all this exciting action by playing the FOX Bet Super 6 World Cup Challenge.

FOX Bet Super 6 is a free-to-play contest where you pick six different outcomes from the marquee matchup between England and the USA for a chance to win $25,000. Just download the FOX Bet Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device, make your picks and submit your selections before the match kicks off.

This match gets underway on FOX and the FOX Sports app Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

The FOX Bet Super 6 World Cup Challenge is easy and fun to play. More importantly, it's FREE! After you download the FOX Bet Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device, open up the England-USA contest and get in the game.

If you answer all six questions and correctly predict all six outcomes, you could be kicking off your holiday season with an extra 25 grand.

Here's a preview of the questions that you'll find in the app!

England vs. United States Preview: What is the USMNT's best game plan? Stu Holden, Maurice Edu and Landon Donovan preview the England vs. United States matchup on Friday.

Question 1: How many total goals will be scored in the game?

0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

Question 2: Which team will have the first card shown and in which minute? (Tie = No Card)

England: 1 to 10, 11 to 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 40, 41 to 45+, 46 to 55, 56 to 65, 66 to 75, 76 to 85, 86 to 90+

USA: 1 to 10, 11 to 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 40, 41 to 45+, 46 to 55, 56 to 65, 66 to 75, 76 to 85, 86 to 90+

Question 3: Which team will have the first goal and in which minute will it be scored? (Tie = No Goal)

England: 0 to 10, 11 to 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 40, 41 to 45+, 45 to 55, 56 to 65, 66 to 75, 76 to 85, 86 to 90+

USA: 0 to 10, 11 to 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 40, 41 to 45+, 45 to 55, 56 to 65, 66 to 75, 76 to 85, 86 to 90+

Question 4: Which team will have more corners and how many corners will there be combined?

England: 0 to 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12+

USA: 0 to 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12+

Question 5: Which team will have more total shots and how many will they have?

England: 0 to 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11+

USA: 0 to 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11+

Question 6: Who will win and what will the score be?

England: 1 to 0, 2 to 0, 2 to 1, 3 to 0, 3 to 1, 3 to 2, 4 to 0, 4 to 1, 4 to 2, other

USA: 1 to 0, 2 to 0, 2 to 1, 3 to 0, 3 to 1, 3 to 2, 4 to 0, 4 to 1, 4 to 2, other

So are you ready to win $25,000? Open your FOX Bet Super 6 app and make your selections before Friday's game starts.

And remember, you can watch all the action of England vs. USA right here on FOX this Friday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

