Former USA Coach Gregg Berhalter's 'Joy and Elation' For World Cup-Bound Son Sebastian

It was a welcome distraction for Gregg Berhalter.

As the head coach of the Chicago Fire in MLS, Berhalter — who in 2022 coached the United States to the knockout stage at the World Cup in Qatar and played for his country in the 2002 event — was informed that one of his players, young goalkeeper Chris Brady, would find out Friday afternoon if he made the American squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The plan was for Berhalter to wait for the notification, then inform Brady if he made it, which he did. It was a proud moment for the 52-year-old, but someone else was on his mind: his son, Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian, was also anxiously waiting to hear if he’d done enough to earn a spot on Mauricio Pochettino’s 26-player roster.

Then the phone rang.

"A minute after surprising Chris, I got a FaceTime call from Sebastian telling me that he was in," Berhalter told me in a Zoom interview on Wednesday. "I was just so happy for him."

(Photo by Vincent Carchietta/USSF/Getty Images)

Three-and-a-half years ago, at the last World Cup, the younger Berhalter was a fan. Literally. He accompanied his mother and sisters to the tournament as part of U.S. Soccer’s "Friends and Family Program" and lived and died with the players he idolized.

Although he was a third-year pro at that point, having made 20 MLS starts for three different teams, international soccer was not something he was thinking about at the time. "I wasn’t close" in 2022, he said on Tuesday in New York City after the 2026 team was formally introduced. He even considered walking away from the sport at one point.

Even a year ago, Sebastian Berhalter didn’t have a single U.S. appearance. But he played his way onto Pochettino’s radar by leading Vancouver to the Concacaf Champions Cup final and ended 2025 with nine caps, scoring a sensational goal against two-time World Cup champions Uruguay in the final match of the year.

He’s been as good or better at club level this season. For months, he seemed like a lock. But so did Diego Luna and Tanner Tessmann. So neither Berhalter was taking anything for granted before finding out for sure.

"Having been through the selection process both as a player and a coach, all you can really hope for is that you put your best foot forward," Gregg said. "The rest really isn't in your control. You don't know the coach's ideas when he's looking at how he wants to build the roster, where he wants to get the depth.

"It was the same process with Chris," he added. "He's been playing really well and whatever happens, happens. As Sebastian's father, it was the same thing. He did everything he could. I told him: While we're hoping for you and praying for you, it's not in your hands anymore."

Once it became official, the Berhalter family scrambled to make travel plans. They'll be at the USA’s World Cup opener on June 12 versus Paraguay in Los Angeles. After that, it gets tricky: the Fire return from their World Cup break and begin training again on June 18, the day before the Americans take on Australia in Seattle in their second Group D game.

Berhalter will be paying close attention either way — and not just because Sebastian and Brady are on the squad. Exactly half of the 26 players Gregg Berhalter took to Qatar return for this World Cup. Watching them could be weird, admittedly.

"But all of that gets offset with the celebration of my son being on the team," he said. "Whatever awkwardness there may be, it's not even close to the joy and elation that we have as a family that Sebastian's on the team."

The awkwardness could extend beyond the field. Gio Reyna, who Berhalter almost sent home from Qatar because of a poor attitude, is among those holdovers from 2022. That means that Gregg’s former World Cup teammate Claudio Reyna and wife Danielle will be around; an independent investigation found that the Reynas retaliated for leaked comments Gregg made about Gio by reporting a decades-old domestic violence incident in an attempted to get Berhalter fired.

He retook control of the program after being cleared, but was replaced by Pochettino following the Americans' group stage exit at the 2024 Copa América.

"I haven't even thought of that," he said of potentially running into the Reynas, previously close family friends, this summer. "That's the last thing on my mind."

(Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

One thing he has considered often, though, is how he would have dealt with Sebastian’s ascendancy if he were still the U.S. coach.

"There's the conflict of, do you select him or not?" he said. At the end of the day, he's earned his position, and I think no one would question that. But there could be a time when it might have been in question, and then for me to have to make that decision could have been challenging."

Yet as painful as losing his job two summers ago was, the Berhalters couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.

"You go from disappointment and not great feelings to, all of a sudden, now you're the biggest supporter again. And it's such a great feeling," he said. " It’s like everything is where it should be right now, and I'm more than happy for him.

"It's his time."