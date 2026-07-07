Folarin Balogun Leaves The World Cup A Star, Red Card Controversy And All

SEATTLE STADIUM — It was impossible not to feel for Folarin Balogun as the soft-spoken U.S. men’s national team forward answered question after question following the USA's World Cup-ending 4-1 loss to Belgium on Monday.

Over the past month, Balogun emerged as this country’s undisputed breakout star at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and endearing himself to fans, teammates and media members as the tournament co-hosts romped through the first round.

The appreciation for the 25-year-old New York-born, London-bred striker only grew in the hours and days after he was given a red card during last week's round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovinia for an innocuous play that, under FIFA’s rules, shouldn’t have been flagged by the video assistant referee and wasn’t even called a foul on the field.

And then all hell broke loose.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Through no fault of his own, Balogun was thrust into the center of a colossal international news story in the 36 hours that preceded the USA’s embarrassing defeat.

The short version: President Trump said he called FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and asked global soccer’s governing body to review the decision; FIFA’s disciplinary committee then suspended Balogun’s one-match ban without explaining why; the Royal Belgian Football Association predictably went berserk, threatening legal action if Balogun played.

He did, though the lopsided result obviously renders the issue moot. The first World Cup on American soil in 32 years is over for the co-hosts; the Red Devils will take on Spain on Friday in Los Angeles for a spot in the semifinals. But the whole sordid affair was, understandably, an emotional roller coaster for Balogun.

"I accepted the decision when I was given the red card. Then I also accepted the decision when I was told I could play," he told a scrum of reporters about an hour after the Americans were eliminated.

The decision was unusual. While several players — including Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo — who would’ve normally missed World Cup games after being sent off in a competitive match before the main event were granted amnesty by FIFA beforehand, Balogun became the first player since 1962 not to have to sit out a game after getting sent off at the World Cup itself.

"When you're given a red card, usually the protocol is you don't play in the following game," Balogun said. "When that decision's overturned, it's going to be controversial."

(Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Every U.S. player who was asked insisted that the media circus that ensued as a result didn’t distract them from the task at hand against Belgium, which came into Monday’s contest ranked ninth to the Stars and Stripes’ No. 16.

"It had no impact," captain Tim Ream said. "If anything," Adams said, Balogun’s unexpected availability "probably uplifted us."

How about Balogun?

"As a player, my job was just to go out there and focus," said Balogun, who, like the rest of his teammates with the possible exception of goalscorer Malik Tillman, didn't do much on a night where almost nothing went right for the U.S. "I’m disappointed we weren’t able to win."

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Some have suggested that the flare-up gave Belgium an added incentive to beat the Americans, that it was the ultimate bulletin-board material. "What can we do? We’re not gonna cry," Red Devils midfielder Dodi Lukébakio said. "If he was allowed to play, he's allowed to play.

"If we started the game thinking too much that it's unfair," Lukébakio added, "Then we would not have the result we had today."

As Balogun spoke post-game, several passing Belgian players gave him a pat on the back or side. However much they may have disagreed with the decision, it was obvious none of them harbored any personal ill feelings toward Balogun, who plays in France's Ligue 1 with several of the men on the Red Devils' roster.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

If there was any doubt, Belgium coach Rudi Garcia made it clear when he spoke to Balogun after the final whistle mercifully sounded for the home team.

"He said he hopes that this situation won't overshadow the fantastic World Cup I've had," Balogun said. "He just wanted to encourage me to be positive and to be proud of what I've been able to accomplish in this tournament.

"When the emotions settle," Balogun continued, "That’s something I think I'll be able to do."