FIFA Receives Record 500 million Tickets Requests For 2026 World Cup

FIFA says it received more than 500 million ticket requests for the 2026 World Cup during its month-long Random Selection Draw application window, highlighting unprecedented global demand for the first-ever 48-team tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The window ran from Dec. 11 through Jan. 13 following December's World Cup draw and schedule release.

In-demand matches revealed

FIFA confirmed applications were submitted from fans living in all 211 member associations, with host nations the United States, Mexico and Canada among the top applicant countries, alongside Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

The most requested match during this phase was Colombia vs. Portugal in Miami on June 27. Other highly sought-after fixtures included Mexico vs. Korea Republic in Guadalajara, the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19, the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, and a Round of 32 match in Toronto on July 2 that is expected to feature either Portugal or Colombia.

High demand despite criticism

The scale of demand is striking even in context. FIFA has already sold roughly two million tickets during presales held before the full schedule was announced and is believed to have approximately four to five million tickets remaining across the 104-match tournament. With each application covering between one and four tickets, the 500-million-plus requests likely represent interest in well over one billion individual tickets.

While FIFA has pointed to the overwhelming demand as validation of its pricing strategy, ticket costs have drawn sustained criticism from supporters, particularly in North America. Prices across all stages of the tournament are significantly higher than previous World Cups, deterring some fans while pushing others toward the secondary market. According to the Athletic, resale platforms such as StubHub and Vivid Seats currently list many matches well above face value, though prices could fluctuate - especially for less prestigious group-stage fixtures - as the tournament approaches.

Verification process

FIFA acknowledged it conducted validation checks during the application process, stating that each request was tied to unique credit card data and subject to household limits. Fans will begin receiving notification emails no earlier than Feb. 5, with applications categorized as successful, partially successful, or unsuccessful. Those who miss out will have another opportunity when FIFA opens its last-minute sales phase closer to the tournament, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA has also emphasized that its official ticketing platform and resale marketplace remain the only authorized channels for purchases.

What comes next?

The 2026 World Cup kicks off June 11 in Mexico City and concludes July 19 in New Jersey, marking the largest tournament in FIFA history - and, if early indicators hold, the most in-demand sporting event ever staged.