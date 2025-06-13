FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino feels World Cup fever: 'Soccer is conquering America'
FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino feels World Cup fever: 'Soccer is conquering America'

Published Jun. 14, 2025 12:14 a.m. ET

We might still be one year out from the 2026 World Cup, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino is already feeling the energy from sheer anticipation of the world's biggest tournament coming to Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer.

"Football or soccer is conquering America," Infantino told FOX Sports' Alexi Lalas during FOX's "FIFA World Cup 26: One Year To Go" celebration in Miami on Friday. "It will be a great celebration. Millions of fans will celebrate in the 16 host cities, in the stadiums but also in the fan festivals everywhere.

"We will flip the country upside down, and then back up and back down."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup & more | FOX Soccer

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup & more | FOX Soccer

So far, 13 countries have punched their tickets to the 2026 World Cup, including the three co-hosts, all of which automatically qualified. Of the 10 countries that qualified through competing in group play, two — Uzbekistan and Jordan — will be making their first-ever appearance, thanks in large part to the new 48-team format.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The emotion is exactly the same whether you’re Argentina, a world champion, or Uzbekistan or Jordan," Infantino said. "This is what we want all over the world. It’s a big emotion."

Before the 2026 World Cup next summer, FIFA will host the revamped Club World Cup in the United States.

"One month, the best players in the world, the best clubs in the world, to determine who will be the real world championship for clubs," Infantino said. "Not only national teams, but clubs. It’s about time someone created a new Club World Cup, right?"

The tournament's opening match between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly FC will take place on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The Road to World Cup 2026: What to Expect From the Biggest Teams

The Road to World Cup 2026: What to Expect From the Biggest Teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes