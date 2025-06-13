FIFA president Gianni Infantino feels World Cup fever: 'Soccer is conquering America'
We might still be one year out from the 2026 World Cup, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino is already feeling the energy from sheer anticipation of the world's biggest tournament coming to Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer.
"Football or soccer is conquering America," Infantino told FOX Sports' Alexi Lalas during FOX's "FIFA World Cup 26: One Year To Go" celebration in Miami on Friday. "It will be a great celebration. Millions of fans will celebrate in the 16 host cities, in the stadiums but also in the fan festivals everywhere.
"We will flip the country upside down, and then back up and back down."
So far, 13 countries have punched their tickets to the 2026 World Cup, including the three co-hosts, all of which automatically qualified. Of the 10 countries that qualified through competing in group play, two — Uzbekistan and Jordan — will be making their first-ever appearance, thanks in large part to the new 48-team format.
"The emotion is exactly the same whether you’re Argentina, a world champion, or Uzbekistan or Jordan," Infantino said. "This is what we want all over the world. It’s a big emotion."
Before the 2026 World Cup next summer, FIFA will host the revamped Club World Cup in the United States.
"One month, the best players in the world, the best clubs in the world, to determine who will be the real world championship for clubs," Infantino said. "Not only national teams, but clubs. It’s about time someone created a new Club World Cup, right?"
The tournament's opening match between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly FC will take place on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
