Brazil's Endrick Shares What He And Cristiano Ronaldo Have In Common

Endrick has opened up on the military-like discipline and sacrifices that have defined his career so far, drawing direct parallels between his own professional approach and that of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian wonderkid is currently focused on the 2026 World Cup as he seeks to secure his long-term future at Real Madrid under the watchful eye of new boss José Mourinho.

The Obsession With Ronaldo's Work Ethic

Endrick has never hidden his admiration for Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but as he prepares for the biggest tournament of his life, the similarities in their mentalities are becoming increasingly apparent. The 19-year-old, who spent a successful loan spell at Lyon to regain match sharpness, believes his dedication to the craft is what will eventually set him apart in the Spanish capital.

"Wanting to work hard, from an early age, is something I have in common with Cristiano Ronaldo, but I don’t admire him just for his work ethic," Endrick told GQ Brazil. "He has tremendous talent and an inspiring story of overcoming adversity when he was young. If you’re in the middle of a season, you can’t do things that will set you back. It’s going to be tough; it always is. That’s the law of football."

Endrick’s Lyon Gamble Pays

Endrick has revealed that his decision to leave Madrid on loan for Lyon was driven by a desire for regular playing time, with the move ultimately helping him earn a return to the national team and secure a place at the 2026 World Cup. The 19-year-old's lengthy injury setback played a major role in his decision. Endrick spent 173 days sidelined with a right-leg injury during 2025 and struggled for opportunities after returning, prompting him to seek a fresh challenge in France.

The move proved successful, with the Brazilian contributing eight goals and seven assists in 21 appearances for Lyon, helping the club qualify for the Champions League while rebuilding his confidence and match fitness. Endrick also credited his wife, Gabriely Miranda, for helping him make the decision to leave Madrid. "She asked me what I really wanted and started putting the idea in my head that I needed to stand on my own two feet and build my own future," he explained.

'I'll Play A Full-Back If Necessary'

Looking ahead to the World Cup, Endrick admitted he is trying to turn his lengthy spell on the sidelines into an advantage for Brazil. "I hope I can make use of the time I spent away from the pitch. I wanted to play every game from the start of the season, but if having fewer minutes than others gives me some advantage, I'll use it to help Brazil," he said.

The forward also stressed that he is willing to do whatever is required to help the national team succeed. "I'll play at full-back if necessary, win the ball back like a midfielder and fight for aerial duels like a defender. The important thing is helping the team," Endrick added.