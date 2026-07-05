World Cup Roundup: Norway Stuns Brazil, Bellingham Stars, Now 'Here's Wonderwall'

A juggernaut went down at the hands of maybe the best goalscorer in the world before we got a World Cup classic in Mexico City to cap the night.

Norway continues its World Cup journey through two goals from Erling Haaland in a win over Brazil. England then got two goals from Jude Bellingham and another from Harry Kane that helped withstand a late barrage from Mexico.

Here's the best of Match Day 25 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

BEST OF THE DAY

Moment Of The Day

England Celebrates Famous Win With 'Wonderwall' In Mexico City

We were treated to an all-time World Cup classic on Sunday night in Mexico City. It ended with Oasis blaring throughout the famous Azteca.

Jude Bellingham scored twice in the first half before Julian Quinones drew one back before halftime. England right back Jarell Quansah was sent off before Harry Kane and Raul Jimenez traded penalties. From there, England then suffered for most of the second half and weathered a storm to advance to the quarterfinals.

It ended with the England squad singing "Wonderwall" in front of its traveling support, a scene that will be etched in the hearts of English fans for a long time.

Goal Of The Day

The race for the Golden Boot at the World Cup may be the best in the tournament's history. Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are through to the quarterfinals with seven goals, while Lionel Messi also has seven with a round-of-16 matchup against Egypt on the docket for Tuesday.

Haaland drew level with those two on an incredible strike. With very little momentum going forward, he delivered a thunderous strike that beat Brazil goalkeeper Alisson straight into the bottom corner. It was an emphatic finish to a great performance from Norway.

Save Of The Day

Norway's win over Brazil easily could have gone in a different direction if Nyland didn't come up big in the first 15 minutes.

Matheus Cunha was fouled early, and a VAR review got Brazil a penalty. The assumption was that Vinícius Júnior was going to step up, but the ball stayed in the hands of Guimarães, a midfielder who converted both of his penalty kicks in the Premier League last season for Newcastle.

Guimarães stuttered on his run-up to the ball, but Nyland stood strong and made the save. It changed the game and set up Haaland's heroics in the second half.

Assist Of The Day

England stood strong with Mexico early in the first half before a moment of skill on the wing broke the deadlock.

Declan Rice found his Arsenal teammate, Saka, on the right wing. Saka went right at his defender and cut toward the end line onto his right foot. He delivered an impressive cross toward the far post, where Bellingham delivered a diving header to make it 1-0 for England.

Norway vs. Brazil

Norway has won two knockout stage games ever at the World Cup, and both have come at this tournament. It had lost in the round of 16 in 1938 and 1998.

Haaland is the first player to score as many as seven goals in his first four World Cup appearances since Germany's Gerd Müller in 1970, who scored eight.

Brazil hasn't beaten a European team in a knockout game at the World Cup since winning the 2002 final over Germany (seven matches).

Excluding penalty shootouts, Guimarães is the first Brazilian player to fail to convert a penalty in a World Cup match in 40 years. The last Brazilian player to do so: Zico in the 1986 quarterfinals against France.

Neymar became the second Brazilian man to score in four men's World Cups, joining Pelé.

Norway has played Brazil twice at the World Cup and won both times, with the first coming in the 1998 group stage.

Brazil vs Norway Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 16

Mexico vs. England

Bellingham became the fifth Englishman to score five or more World Cup goals, joining Harry Kane, Gary Lineker and Geoff Hurst.

Bellingham is the first player to score two goals at Mexico City Stadium in a World Cup match since Diego Maradona did so in the 1986 semifinal against Belgium.

Julián Quiñones tied the record for the most goals scored by a Mexican player at a World Cup, tying Luis Hernández's mark from 1998.

England received a red card and conceded a penalty in the same match for the first time in a World Cup game since 1998 against Argentina.

Mexico has now had four players sent off against it this tournament, which is one shy of tying Argentina in 1990 for the most players sent off against one team at a single World Cup. (Four other teams have had four.)

The last time Mexico gave up three goals at the Azteca Stadium was in November 1997 against Costa Rica.