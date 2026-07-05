Before Balogun: Meet The Only Other Player To Have A World Cup Red Card Rescinded

The United States caught the biggest break of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, when the FIFA Disciplinary Committee cleared its star striker, Folarin Balogun, to play against Belgium on Monday night.

By invoking Chapter 4, Article 27 of the Disciplinary Code, the committee granted Balogun a one-year probation rather than forcing him to serve a one-match suspension against Belgium after receiving a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. This marks the first time in 64 years that FIFA has reversed a red card suspension.

The last time a red card was rescinded? At the 1962 World Cup.

Brazil's Garrincha was sent off after kicking a player in retaliation for a physical tackle against Chile. At the time, red cards did not carry automatic suspensions, so the controversial ruling resulted in only a warning, allowing him to play in the final.

(Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Political interference likely saved Garrincha from suspension. Chilean President Jorge Alessandri co-signed a petition asking FIFA to let him play, while Peruvian President Manuel Prado Ugarteche personally called the referee to downplay the incident.

Following Garrincha’s red card overturn, he was eligible to play in the World Cup final against Czechoslovakia, where Brazil won 3-1.

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Balogun’s return gives the U.S. some much-needed firepower on offense. Leading the team with three goals in three matches, his scoring will be vital to upset a potent Belgium offense averaging 16 shots and 2.2 goals per game.

Could the U.S. follow a similar path to Brazil and actually win the World Cup now that their star striker's suspension has been lifted? The remaining field is daunting, with France, Spain, and Argentina looking as dominant as ever on both sides of the ball.

Facing Belgium on Monday night will be the first real test to see how they stack up against the remaining favorites.