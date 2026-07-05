FIFA Men's World Cup
Erling Haaland Ends Brazil's World Cup With Brace For Norway In Round Of 16
FIFA Men's World Cup

Erling Haaland Ends Brazil's World Cup With Brace For Norway In Round Of 16

Updated Jul. 5, 2026 6:11 p.m. ET

Brazil has been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a 2-1 loss to Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, in which superstar striker Erling Haaland scored two goals and entered the top of the Golden Boot race.

Haaland scored his first goal in the 11th minute of Sunday's contest on a cross in from winger Andreas Schjelderup that he headed in.

Haaland scored again in the 90th minute to secure the win for Norway. It was his first goal of the tournament that wasn't scored on a one-touch finish; the other six were.

Haaland has now scored seven goals this tournament, tied with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot leader board.

Brazil got one back in stoppage time on a penalty from Neymar, who subbed on in the 67th minute and scored in what is likely to be his final World Cup.

Brazil nearly found the equalizer at several points during the match, but wasn't able to thanks to a heroic performance from Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, who had four saves, including a penalty save earlier in the match against Bruno Guimarães to keep the score level in the 13th minute.

Norway will advance to its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal. It will play the winner of Mexico vs. England.

This is Brazil's earliest elimination from the World Cup since Italy 1990. Brazil hasn't beaten a European team in a knockout game since winning the 2002 final over Germany.

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