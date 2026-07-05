Brazil Star Neymar Announces International Retirement: 'It Is Now Over'

Following Brazil's 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16, Brazilian icon Neymar announced his international retirement.

The 34-year-old forward finishes his career as the top goalscorer in the history of the Brazilian men's national team with 80 goals in 129 appearances.

Neymar made his senior international debut in 2010 and appeared in four World Cup tournaments. He also competed in two Olympic tournaments, winning a silver medal in 2012 and leading Brazil to a gold medal in 2016.

The Brazilian forward made two appearances, both as a substitute, at the 2026 World Cup. He made a cameo appearance in the second half against Scotland during the group stage before he scored his lone goal of the tournament from the penalty spot in stoppage time against Norway.

Shortly after the news broke, Thierry Henry praised Neymar and wanted to focus his comments on his overall career.

"Thank you. This is a guy I would've paid to watch. Simple as that," Henry said on FOX Sports "World Cup Today." "We can talk about tactics. We can talk about whatever it is ... but this guy could play anywhere, at any time, in any style. He could've made anyone — and he did make anyone — love the game with the way he was, his goals, his smile, the way he went about it and his skills.

"Anyone young wanted to be Neymar. You wanted to be Neymar. This guy changed the game with the way he was playing it. So, I don't want to talk about a World Cup and the way he finished. I want to talk about what he has given to the game. Neymar was, and always will be, an outstanding player.

"Thank you for what you've done, I've enjoyed it."

Zlatan Ibrahimović also had high praise for Neymar.

"He will be remembered as the great footballer that came over to Europe, and before he came over to Europe, he was doing his thing in Brazil," Ibrahimović said. "When he was at Barcelona, he did good. When he was at PSG, he did good. But I think people will say also that he could've done more than he did because people wanted him to win the Ballon d'Or and he didn't win.

"But an amazing talent, an amazing player and the skill set he had was just crazy. So, sad moment for Brazilian football."

Norway moves on to the quarterfinals where they will face the winner of the round of 16 match between Mexico and England at Miami Stadium on July 11.