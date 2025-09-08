FIFA Men's World Cup Ecuador vs. Argentina: How to watch, odds, preview Updated Sep. 9, 2025 9:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ecuador hosts Argentina in a World Cup Qualifier in Guayaquil. Here’s everything you need to know about Ecuador vs Argentina.

How to watch Ecuador vs. Argentina

Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, ECU

TV/Streaming: Fanatiz

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Ecuador: +225

Draw: +175

Argentina: +165

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Ecuador

3/21: vs. Venezuela — W 2–1

3/25: at Chile — D 0–0

6/5: vs. Brazil — D 0–0

6/10: at Peru — D 0–0

9/4: at Paraguay — D 0–0

