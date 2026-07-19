FIFA Men's World Cup
EA Sports FC Correctly Predicts, Another, World Cup Winner In Spain
FIFA Men's World Cup

EA Sports FC Correctly Predicts, Another, World Cup Winner In Spain

Published Jul. 19, 2026 9:43 p.m. ET

In a World Cup final between heavyweights Spain and Argentina, the La Roja's topped the 2022 World champions 1-0. But what if the script was already written by EA Sports FC?

EA Sports FC predicted their fifth consecutive World Cup winner, dating back to 2010. 

But how does EA Sports’ correctly predict that many winners? EA FC – and formally FIFA – uses a simulation to predict the tournament’s outcome. 

Since, they have predicted the following World Cup winners:

2010: Spain

2014: Germany

2018: France

2022: Argentina

2026: Spain

While France and Spain opened up as back-and-forth World Cup favorites, the tournament saw incredible performances by underdogs like Cape Verde, who held Spain to 0-0 in their tournament opener. 

However, Spain's trip to a World Cup title also saw incredible defensive efforts, conceding just one goal the entire tournament. Along the way, Spain defeated teams like Belgium, Portugal and France. 

Their dominance was also led by a younger squad, including two teenage sensations in 19-year-olds Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí. Yamal has been one of Spain’s most reliable forwards with his presence in the attack, and Cubarsí was vital in the backline. In both their debuts, Spain hoisted the trophy for the first time in four tournaments. 

The tournament's Golden Ball award was given to Spain's Rodri. The midfielder has competed in two World Cups with Spain along with his impressive resume. Since he’s represented Spain, Rodri won the Golden Ball, the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Euros Player of the Tournament. 

As for Spain’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, he's compiled 41 wins, six draws and two losses in his 49 matches coached. Now, he has added the 2026 World Cup winner to his resume. 

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes