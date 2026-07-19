EA Sports FC Correctly Predicts, Another, World Cup Winner In Spain

In a World Cup final between heavyweights Spain and Argentina, the La Roja's topped the 2022 World champions 1-0. But what if the script was already written by EA Sports FC?

EA Sports FC predicted their fifth consecutive World Cup winner, dating back to 2010.

But how does EA Sports’ correctly predict that many winners? EA FC – and formally FIFA – uses a simulation to predict the tournament’s outcome.

Since, they have predicted the following World Cup winners:

2010: Spain

2014: Germany

2018: France

2022: Argentina

2026: Spain

While France and Spain opened up as back-and-forth World Cup favorites, the tournament saw incredible performances by underdogs like Cape Verde, who held Spain to 0-0 in their tournament opener.

However, Spain's trip to a World Cup title also saw incredible defensive efforts, conceding just one goal the entire tournament. Along the way, Spain defeated teams like Belgium, Portugal and France.

Their dominance was also led by a younger squad, including two teenage sensations in 19-year-olds Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí. Yamal has been one of Spain’s most reliable forwards with his presence in the attack, and Cubarsí was vital in the backline. In both their debuts, Spain hoisted the trophy for the first time in four tournaments.

The tournament's Golden Ball award was given to Spain's Rodri. The midfielder has competed in two World Cups with Spain along with his impressive resume. Since he’s represented Spain, Rodri won the Golden Ball, the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Euros Player of the Tournament.

As for Spain’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, he's compiled 41 wins, six draws and two losses in his 49 matches coached. Now, he has added the 2026 World Cup winner to his resume.