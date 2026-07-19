'Drake Curse' Continues As Canadian Rapper Placed A $1.5 Million Bet On Argentina

Lionel Messi and Argentina might have been doomed before the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup final.

Canadian rap icon Drake revealed a staggering $1.5 million bet on the South American giants to secure victory within 90 minutes. Drake has an infamous history of placing wagers on losing sides or making large-sum bets that don't hit. That streak continued on Sunday when Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain.

Drake missed out on a roughly $5.1 million payout, while Argentina missed out on the World Cup trophy.

The superstition, widely known as the "Drake Curse", suggests that any athlete or team that receives public support from the rapper is destined for a disappointing result. When Argentina fans saw Drake had made that bet, concern amplified because of Drake’s recent string of betting disasters.

Earlier this year, he reportedly suffered a $1 million loss after the New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX in February. Furthermore, he lost another $300,000 after backing Jannik Sinner to overcome Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

Beyond football, the rapper's betting history is littered with expensive failures across various disciplines. According to reports from

Rapper Drake is seen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at Toronto Stadium on July 02, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images)

There was hope for Lionel Scaloni's side as Drake notoriously won a $1 million bet on Argentina during the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, accurately predicting its triumph over France — with penalties required in order to determine a winner. But in 2026, he wasn't as foretelling