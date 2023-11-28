UEFA Champions League
Dortmund advances to last 16 of Champions League with 3-1 win at Milan
UEFA Champions League

Dortmund advances to last 16 of Champions League with 3-1 win at Milan

Updated Nov. 28, 2023 5:35 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 3-1 victory at AC Milan, whose hopes of progressing diminished on Tuesday.

Marco Reus gave Dortmund an early lead from the spot after Olivier Giroud had a penalty of his own saved for Milan and, although Samuel Chukwueze leveled at the end of the first half, goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and substitute Karim Adeyemi gave the visitors the win they needed to book their spot in the last 16.

Dortmund moved top of Group F, three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain after the French team rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle thanks to a stoppage-time penalty.

Seven-time champion Milan and Newcastle are two points below PSG. They play each other in the final round of matches, when PSG visits Dortmund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Dortmund
AC Milan
UEFA Champions League
share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Barcelona advances to Champions League knockout stage for first time since Lionel Messi era

Barcelona advances to Champions League knockout stage for first time since Lionel Messi era

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes