FIFA Men's World Cup Denmark vs. Scotland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Sep. 5, 2025 10:53 a.m. ET

Denmark hosts Scotland in a World Cup Qualifier in Copenhagen. Here’s everything you need to know about Denmark vs Scotland.

How to watch Denmark vs. Scotland

Date: Friday, September 5th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, DNK

TV/Streaming: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Denmark: -175

Draw: +295

Scotland: +550

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Denmark

6/10: vs Lithuania — W 5–0

6/7: vs Northern Ireland — W 2–1

3/23: at Portugal — L 2–5

3/20: vs Portugal — W 1–0

11/18: at Serbia — D 0–0

Scotland

6/9: at Liechtenstein — W 4–0

6/6: vs Iceland — L 1–3

3/23: vs Greece — L 0–3

3/20: at Greece — W 1–0

11/18: at Poland — W 2–1

