Denmark vs. Scotland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Sep. 5, 2025 10:53 a.m. ET
Denmark hosts Scotland in a World Cup Qualifier in Copenhagen. Here’s everything you need to know about Denmark vs Scotland.
How to watch Denmark vs. Scotland
- Date: Friday, September 5th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, DNK
- TV/Streaming: Fubo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Denmark: -175
- Draw: +295
- Scotland: +550
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Denmark
- 6/10: vs Lithuania — W 5–0
- 6/7: vs Northern Ireland — W 2–1
- 3/23: at Portugal — L 2–5
- 3/20: vs Portugal — W 1–0
- 11/18: at Serbia — D 0–0
Scotland
- 6/9: at Liechtenstein — W 4–0
- 6/6: vs Iceland — L 1–3
- 3/23: vs Greece — L 0–3
- 3/20: at Greece — W 1–0
- 11/18: at Poland — W 2–1
