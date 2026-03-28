David Beckham Talks Trent Alexander-Arnold's World Cup Hopes After England Snub

England legend David Beckham has confessed he would find it "very hard" to overlook Trent Alexander-Arnold for a World Cup squad after the Real Madrid star was hit with another international snub. He waded into the debate after Alexander-Arnold became the headline omission from Thomas Tuchel's latest 35-man selection for clashes against Uruguay and Japan.

Alexander-Arnold snubbed from England squad

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid last summer, is considered one of the world's top right full-backs, making his absence from such a large Three Lions group particularly notable. The 27-year-old continues to be a polarizing figure in the national team setup due to the perceived imbalance between his attacking output and defensive consistency. Beckham has thrown his weight behind Alexander-Arnold, insisting that the former Liverpool man remains a unique talent despite his struggles to convince Tuchel.

Beckham backs Real Madrid star

Speaking to talkSPORT, Beckham made it clear where he stands on the debate, even if he is glad the final decision doesn't rest on his shoulders. "That’s why I’m not England manager, because I don’t have to make those decisions. But, I’m a massive fan of Trent. I’ve heard so many times about, ‘Well, he’s not as good at defending as he is [attacking]’. Well, sometimes you have to accept that. Roberto Carlos was an unbelievable defender, but also unbelievable going forward," the former Three Lions captain explained.

World Cup selection dilemmas for Tuchel

With the World Cup on the horizon, the pressure is on Tuchel to finalize a squad capable of winning the tournament. Alexander-Arnold's absence from the latest squad, which saw a recall for Ben White, has raised questions about his role in Tuchel plans.

Beckham, however, believes the door isn't closed yet. "With Trent, would I take him? I'd find it very hard not to take someone like Trent," he admitted. "But then Thomas, he's come out and said, I think I read it this morning, that there are other players that are ahead of him at the moment. But he said 'at the moment', so that could change.

"I think you said it, tonight [Friday] might prove that other players are playing that might not get in the squad, so you don't know. This is very close to picking a final squad, but I still think that Thomas is probably still considering about Trent as well."

Confidence in the current England crop

Under the guidance of Tuchel, England are among the favorites to lift the trophy this summer. Beckham is optimistic about the Three Lions' chances, citing the balance of youth and experience within the group, spearheaded by captain Harry Kane. "I think we're in the best place that we can be, in all honesty. I think we've got a very young, talented squad with a great captain leading us in the best of form, probably, of his life with Harry (Kane). Obviously, he's a great leader, and I think Thomas is so meticulous with how he picks the squad, how he runs the squad," the Inter Miami co-owner explained.