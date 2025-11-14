Czechia vs Gibraltar: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Qualifying Preview

Czechia and Gibraltar face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Czechia vs Gibraltar and odds.

How to Watch Czechia vs Gibraltar

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FUBO

Live Boxscores: FOXSports.com

Czechia vs Gibraltar Odds

Czechia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Czechia

11/13: vs San Marino (Win, 1–0)

10/12: at Faroe Islands (Loss, 2–1)

10/9: vs Croatia (Draw, 0–0)

9/8: vs Saudi Arabia (Draw, 1–1)

9/5: at Montenegro (Win, 2–0)

Gibraltar

11/14: vs Montenegro (Loss, 2–1)

10/12: at Croatia (Loss, 3–0)

10/8: vs Netherlands (Loss, 2–0)

9/8: vs Faroe Islands (Loss, 1–0)

9/4: vs Albania (Loss, 1–0)

World Cup 2026

