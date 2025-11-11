Cyprus vs Austria: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Cyprus and Austria face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Cyprus vs Austria and odds.

How to Watch Cyprus vs Austria

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Cyprus vs Austria Odds

Austria is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Cyprus

10/12: at San Marino (Win, 4–0)

10/9: vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (Draw, 2–2)

9/9: vs Romania (Draw, 2–2)

9/6: at Austria (Loss, 1–0)

6/10: at Romania (Loss, 2–0)

Austria

10/12: at Romania (Loss, 1–0)

10/9: vs San Marino (Win, 10–0)

9/9: vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (Win, 2–1)

9/6: vs Cyprus (Win, 1–0)

6/10: at San Marino (Win, 4–0)

World Cup 2026

