How to Watch Croatia vs. Ghana: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Croatia and Ghana meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.
Croatia lost to England 2-4 in their opener and beat Panama 1-0 in their second match, with Ante Budimir, Petar Musa and Martin Baturina each scoring once in the tournament so far. Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in their opener and drew 0-0 with England in their second match, keeping clean sheets in both matches, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring once in the tournament so far.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Croatia vs. Ghana
- When: Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Panama vs Croatia Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Group Standings
Croatia vs. Ghana Odds
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