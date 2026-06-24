How to Watch Croatia vs. Ghana: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Croatia and Ghana meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.

Croatia lost to England 2-4 in their opener and beat Panama 1-0 in their second match, with Ante Budimir, Petar Musa and Martin Baturina each scoring once in the tournament so far. Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in their opener and drew 0-0 with England in their second match, keeping clean sheets in both matches, with Caleb Yirenkyi scoring once in the tournament so far.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Ghana

Panama vs Croatia Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Panama and Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Ian Crocker and Owen Higginbotham.

Group Standings

Croatia vs. Ghana Odds

Learn more about Croatia vs. Ghana and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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