4 Takeaways From Croatia's Gritty Win Over Panama At World Cup

After a stuttering first half and a hard-fought second, Croatia came out victorious with a 1-0 win against Panama in Toronto, giving the team three valuable points at the World Cup – one behind Group L leaders England and second-place Ghana, who drew 0-0 earlier today.

This now means that there is everything to play for on the final match day for Croatia, England, and Ghana as a victory could grant any of them top of the group.

As for Panama, it’s sadly the end of the road for the CONCACAF side and, despite a valiant effort, it definitely caused many headaches against Croatia.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Croatia Snapped Out Of Its Snoozefest

When Croatia wakes up, it can be very dangerous. The game's only goal proved that.

The beginning of the match was impressive for Panama, looking more composed and creative towards Croatia when heading forward on the counter. Canaleros coach Thomas Christiansen had them organized against the UEFA side and even offered a threat going forward from the wings.

As the game evolved, Croatia — finalists in 2018 and third-placed finishers in 2022 — held more possession, but it was still Panama with the best opportunities to score. In the end, the first half ended scoreless.

Zlatko Dalić knew that his Croatian side had to turn up the intensity, so his players obliged. Thanks to the substitute Ante Budimir, who scored his first goal for the national team after a year, Croatia took the lead.

The only goal of the evening was a thing of beauty. Marco Pasalic wonderfully flicked the ball for his left back Josip Stanisic, who overtook him on the right wing and delivered one of the best crosses of the tournament so far. The ball was so good that all Budimir had to do was tap it in. There was a fight from Panama and a lot of heart, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

As for Croatia, this was a solid win. But Daliċ knows more will be needed against Ghana, which will be an absolute test in Philadelphia.

2. Modrić Joins Elite Company With 200th Appearance

(Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

In a tournament filled with veteran players showing they can still make magic, let's give some spotlight to Croatia's Luka Modrić.

The 40-year-old midfielder joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Bader Al-Mutawa and Lionel Messi to play his 200th match with his national team. A magnificent achievement from one of the best players of his position in the history of the modern game.

When you watch Croatia, it is so evident that Modrić continues to pull all the strings. Who knows what will happen to this team when he retires? Perhaps Martin Baturina will become the next talisman for this team, as the 23-year-old attacking midfielder was very good. But for now, Modrić remains king. For 80 minutes, he was excellent once again.

3. Panama’s Cristian Martínez Had A Night To Remember

(Photo by Cole Burston / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the loss, the CONCACAF side came to fight, and it was mainly thanks to the impact of Cristian Martínez on the right wing. Let’s not forget that the midfielder — who plays for Israeli side Ironi Kiryat Shmona — was going up against Joško Gvardiol and this did not phase him.

Martínez was a consistent handful against the Manchester City defender and did not quit. Martínez had trouble finding a club on a consistent basis until landing at Ironi Kiryat Shmona. For the national team, after missing out on 2018, and Panamá not making it to 2022, he was finally making the most of this moment.

Panama may be out but to follow Martínez’s lead, they can be very proud of what they gave tonight.

4. Croatia Needs To Be More Dangerous Inside The Box

The Croatians ended up being the winners and had more opportunities, but Panama had more chances inside the box. Croatia is very shy about entering the dangerous zones and, what’s more than that, it actually invites the opposition to penetrate.

Moving forward, especially if it makes it to the knockout stages, Croatia has to both attack the box and defend its own with more aggression.

There is all to play for in Group L for the battle for top. Croatia, now on three points, faces Ghana on four points on Saturday in Philadelphia at the same time England plays Panama at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Panama vs Croatia Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™



