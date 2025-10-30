FIFA Men's World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Cristianinho Makes Debut With Portugal's Under-16 Team
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Cristianinho Makes Debut With Portugal's Under-16 Team

Updated Oct. 30, 2025 2:44 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son made his debut with Portugal's under-16 national team on Thursday.

The 15-year-old Cristiano dos Santos, known as Cristianinho, was a 90th-minute substitute in Portugal's 2-0 win over Turkey in the Federations Cup tournament being played in Turkey.

The teenager, who plays for the youth academy of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the same club as his father, had previously been called up for Portugal's under-15 squad.

The next matches for Portugal's under-16 squad in the tournament will be against Wales and England.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Men's World Cup
Saudi Pro League
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: We Need Patience:' Mexico Remains Confident for 2026 World Cup Under Aguirre

We Need Patience:' Mexico Remains Confident for 2026 World Cup Under Aguirre

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes