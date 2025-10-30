FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Cristianinho Makes Debut With Portugal's Under-16 Team
Updated Oct. 30, 2025 2:44 p.m. ET
Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son made his debut with Portugal's under-16 national team on Thursday.
The 15-year-old Cristiano dos Santos, known as Cristianinho, was a 90th-minute substitute in Portugal's 2-0 win over Turkey in the Federations Cup tournament being played in Turkey.
The teenager, who plays for the youth academy of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the same club as his father, had previously been called up for Portugal's under-15 squad.
The next matches for Portugal's under-16 squad in the tournament will be against Wales and England.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
'Turn the Talking into Action:' Gio Reyna Eyes World Cup with U.S. Men's Team
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
James Rodríguez to MLS? Colombia Superstar May Eye Move Ahead of World Cup
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Brazil's Endrick to Exit Real Madrid? Historic French Club Reportedly in Mix
-
FIFPRO World 11 Shortlist: Ronaldo, Messi Join Other World Cup-Bound Stars
Could Italy Really Miss the World Cup Again?
Predicting the U.S. Men's Team World Cup Roster: Haji Wright Makes His Case
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
'Turn the Talking into Action:' Gio Reyna Eyes World Cup with U.S. Men's Team
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
James Rodríguez to MLS? Colombia Superstar May Eye Move Ahead of World Cup
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Brazil's Endrick to Exit Real Madrid? Historic French Club Reportedly in Mix
-
FIFPRO World 11 Shortlist: Ronaldo, Messi Join Other World Cup-Bound Stars
Could Italy Really Miss the World Cup Again?
Predicting the U.S. Men's Team World Cup Roster: Haji Wright Makes His Case
Item 1 of 3