English Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo signs mega-deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
English Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo signs mega-deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

40 mins ago

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year deal that will make him the highest-paid soccer player in history with a reported annual salary of approximately $200 million. The club announced the signing on Friday.

Ronaldo became a free agent in November after leaving Manchester United by "mutual agreement." The 37-year-old forward returned to United in the summer of 2021 but was never able to reach the heights he did in his first stint with the club. As a result, new manager Erik ten Hag removed him from the first team. Ronaldo was also benched by Portugal coach Fernando Santos in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

[Related: World Cup stage was set for a Cristiano Ronaldo hero moment, but it never arrived]

Not long after Ronaldo's unceremonious exit from United, Al Nassr emerged as his strongest suitor. From a competitive standpoint, the move represents a step back for Ronaldo, who has played in Europe's top leagues for the last two decades. While it's possible that he'll return to the highest level once his contract with Al Nassr is finished, he'll be pushing 40 years old by then, and he's already shown signs of physical decline.

Assuming Ronaldo doesn't return to top-flight European soccer, he'll end his career with four UEFA Champions League titles, seven domestic league titles and five Ballon d'Or awards — an argument can be made that his move is a result of him accomplishing all there is to accomplish at the club level. However, for a player that's always been compared to Lionel Messi, the timing of the signing can be viewed as Ronaldo bowing out of the race for the greatest of the generation.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: Kylian Mbappé favorite to win Golden Boot, Golden Ball
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Kylian Mbappé favorite to win Golden Boot, Golden Ball

December 12
World Cup 2022 odds: Croatia stuns betting favorite Brazil, shifts title lines
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Croatia stuns betting favorite Brazil, shifts title lines

December 9
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England-France quarterfinals
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England-France quarterfinals

December 9
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals

December 9
Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home
FIFA World Cup 2022

Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home

December 4
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes