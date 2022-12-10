Cristiano Ronaldo's partner slams Portugal coach for 'bad decision'
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez criticized Portugal manager Fernando Santos on Instagram for not starting the 37-year-old superstar in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to Morocco on Saturday.
Morocco shocked Portugal, 1-0, potentially ending Ronaldo’s chances at ever winning a World Cup. He will be 41 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host the 2026 tournament.
"Today your friend and coach made a bad decision," Rodriguez wrote on her Instagram story, which was translated into English, alongside a photo of Ronaldo. She was shown on stadium video cameras a few times with her family during the match.
"That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same as when you got into the game, he saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You cannot underestimate the best player in the world, his most powerful weapon. You can’t stand up for someone who doesn’t deserve it either.
"Life gives us lessons. Today we have not lost, we have learned."
Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, also chimed in on Instagram, writing, "Waiting for the list of those responsible for this defeat. … "Sad for the team now lift your head and go on. God knows all things."
Santos elected not to start Ronaldo in Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland last week, and made the same call again on Saturday against Morocco. When Ronaldo was substituted into the game in the 51st minute, the stadium went wild. Portugal already trailed 1-0 and fans were hopeful that their captain would have his heroic World Cup moment and lead them to victory. That didn’t happen.
The Portuguese manager was asked after the game if he regretted not starting Ronaldo.
"No," Santos said. "I don’t think so. No regrets. No regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano is a great player. He came in when we thought that was necessary. So, no, I have no regrets."
Ronaldo couldn’t hide his emotions afterward and was wiped away tears in the tunnel as he walked to the locker room. This was his fifth World Cup, and he had hoped to make his possible last one the most memorable.
Perhaps it was for different reasons. Ronaldo was the center of attention from the moment he landed in Qatar. From the drama of leaving Manchester United and reportedly moving onto play for Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr to rumors that he threatened to leave the national team over losing his starting spot — every day, seemingly, it was something new.
Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.