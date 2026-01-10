'Everybody Wanted Him': New Man City Signing Antoine Semenyo Shines In 10-1 FA Cup Win

Antoine Semenyo left a lasting impression on his new Manchester City teammates with his man of the match performance in the Sky Blues 10-1 win over Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup. The former Bournemouth man grabbed a goal and an assist, prompting Rico Lewis to say the Ghanaian international made a "seamless transition" into Pep Guardiola's side.

Semenyo makes lasting first impression at City

Semenyo announced himself to the blue side of Manchester with an all-action display in their demolition of the League One outfit, that was capped off just before the hour. The 26-year-old's cross was turned in by Lewis for the Cityzens' fifth goal of the afternoon, before he then scored the sixth himself with a composed finish.

It comes at the end of a whirlwind week for the winger, who turned out for the Cherries on Wednesday night just hours before his scheduled medical. Semenyo signed off his time on the south coast with a last minute long-range winner for Bournemouth to pip Tottenham 3-2. The outgoing star followed that up with a classy message of gratitude to the club, as he took out a double page spread in a local newspaper to thank the Bournemouth fans.

As perfect as that ending was, Semenyo will be just as happy with the new start at the Etihad, with both his teammates and coaches extolling his virtues after an emphatic win.

Lewis and Ljinders praise Semenyo

Lewis shared his and his teammates excitement at Semenyo's recruitment. He said: "It's not a surprise for us because everyone has seen how good of a player he is in the Premier League.

"Everybody wanted him, there's a reason for that and he's shown that today. It feels like a seamless transition into the team.

"He's a really good person as well which is another positive."

With Pep Guardiola serving a one-game touchline ban for receiving three yellow cards, his assistant Pep Lijnders deputised for him in the dugout and post match press interview.

"I think a lot of good performances today," said Ljinders. "A lot of good individual performances. I think when the team plays like that it becomes easier for the individual, but Antoine is settling well.

"He is a humble guy and we have followed him for a long time, but he brings something to the frontline - what we really want and what we need.

"He can attack quick, he wants to chase, he is a guy who doesn't stop. I think you see today that he can adapt quite quickly to our style. It's nice to have him with us."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

Lijnders praises "special group"

The addition of Semenyo, who boasts 10 goals and three assists in the Premier League in 2025/26, to a bevvy of front line options including Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku will send a warning message to the Cityzens' rivals.

Guardiola's side have faltered in the league of late however, with three consecutive draws leaving them six points behind Arsenal in top spot. Lijnders, however, believes this group of players has the creativity and experience to produce a turnaround.

He said: "The last three games we wanted, of course, we created the chances to score more goals and to win the game. That would have already created a different position in the league.

"But overall, I think we have a really special group. The amount of experienced players who take lead of the team, the way they guide all the others, the way new players are settling in and the energy. I'm not only talking about the games, but especially training. In the training centre it's special and we are on our way."

What comes next for Semenyo?

The allure of European football, marquee fixtures and late runs into cup competitions will all have been factors in the Ghana international's £62.5m switch to the Etihad. Semenyo has the chance to experience the full gamut straight away, as City prepare for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final with Newcastle on Tuesday. That is quickly followed by the Manchester Derby, and a Champions League trip to Bodo/Glimt.